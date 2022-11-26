Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past the Cleveland Cavaliers, 117-102, on Friday night in Milwaukee.
The Bucks came back from a 16-point deficit and snapped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period.
Thunder 123, Bulls 119 (OT) — At Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points and Oklahoma City beat Chicago in overtime.
Hornets110, Timberwolves 108 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points, and Charlotte stopped Minnesota’s five-game win streak.
76ers 107, Magic 99 — At Orlando, Fla.: Shake Milton had 24 points, a career-high 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Philadelphia beat Orlando.
Trail Blazers 132, Knicks 129 (OT) — At New York: Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points and Portland outlasted New York in overtime.
Rockets 128, Hawks 122 — At Houston: Jalen Green scored 30 points and Houston overcame a 15-point second half deficit to beat Atlanta.
Pacers 128, Nets 117 — At Indianapolis: Buddy Hield scored 26 points to lead four Indiana players with 20 or more, and the Pacers beat Brooklyn.
Lakers 105, Spurs 94 —At San Antonio: LeBron James scores 21 points in his return from a five-game absence and Los Angeles beat San Antonio for its first road victory of the season.
Grizzlies 132, Pelicans 111 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Dillon Brooks scored 25 points and Memphis routed New Orleans.
Celtics 122, Kings 104 — At Boston: Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and NBA-best Boston pulled away from Sacramento.
Heat 110, Wizards 107 — At Miami: Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 38 points and Miami beat Washington.
