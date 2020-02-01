Karli Rucker scored 15 points, Abby Gerritts added 10, and Northern Iowa routed Loyola Chicago, 70-50, on Friday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Western Dubuque grad Megan Maahs added nine points and two rebounds in 21 minutes for the Panthers (12-7, 4-4 Missouri Valley Conference), who snapped a two-game losing streak. Fellow Western Dubuque grad Rose Simon-Ressler had three points and two rebounds for UNI.
Tiara Wallace led Loyola (13-6, 4-4) with 10 points.
Northern Iowa opened the game on an 18-8 run and led, 43-18, at halftime.