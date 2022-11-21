Bears Falcons Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields holds his shoulder after a Atlanta Falcons tackle during the second half Sunday in Atlanta. The Falcons won, 27-24.

 John Bazemore The Associated Press

ATLANTA — Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons are still under .500 and still in the thick of the NFC South race.

Younghoe Koo’s 53-yard field goal gave Atlanta the lead with less than two minutes to play and the Falcons overcame another impressive game from Chicago’s Justin Fields to beat the Bears, 27-24, on Sunday.

