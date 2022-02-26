Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points and made the decisive 3-point play with 20.4 seconds left in overtime to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 129-125 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Indianapolis.
Tre Mann finished with 22 points to help Oklahoma City snap a two-game losing streak and a five-game skid in the series with its first win in Indiana since March 2019. The Thunder lost at home to NBA-leading Phoenix the night before.
Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 29 points. Rookie Isaiah Jackson had 17 points, six rebounds and five blocks as Indiana lost for the eighth time in nine games.
Gilgeous-Alexandder repeatedly got past Indiana’s defenders on drives to the baskets. He beat them the same way at the end.
Indiana had a chance to tie it with 10 seconds to go, but Tyrese Haliburton’s 3-pointer was an airball. The Thunder grabbed the rebound, made 1 of 2 free throws, grabbed the offensive rebound and ran out the clock.
Magic 119, Rockets 111 — At Orlando, Fla.: Chuma Okeke scored a career-high 26 points to lead Orlando in a game between the bottom teams in the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences. Wendell Carter Jr. added 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic, who broke a four-game losing streak.
Hornets 125, Raptors 93 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. each scored 23 points and Charlotte emerged from the All-Star break looking reenergized with a rout of Toronto. Montrezl Harrell added 20 points for the Hornets. They never trailed and led by 41 points near the end of the third quarter. Scottie Barnes had 28 points for the Raptors.
Spurs 157, Wizards 153 (2 OT) — At Washington: Dejounte Murray had 31 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds and San Antonio outlasted Washington. Keldon Johnson scored a career-high 32 points, and Jakob Poeltl added a career-high 28 points for the Spurs. They have won five of seven to get coach Gregg Popovich within one victory of Lenny Wilkens’ NBA record of 1,335. Kyle Kuzma scored 36 points for the Wizards.
Heat 115, Knicks 100 — At New York: Bam Adebayo scored 16 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and Miami overcame a 46-point effort from R.J. Barrett to beat New York.
76ers 133, Timberwolves 102 — At Minneapolis: Joel Embiid scored 34 points to go with 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey added 28 points as Philadelphia routed Minnesota.