LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky made it through a full week of practice without an issue from a hip pointer and will start Sunday against the New York Giants.
Trubisky completed a third straight full practice without a problem Friday after he’d left Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter with the injury.
Earlier in the week, Bears coach Matt Nagy said Trubisky would start if healthy, and his name is completely off the final injury report.
“I thought he did pretty well,” Nagy said on Friday. “He threw the ball well. You know the first day, on Wednesday, it was light (work) so it was hard to tell but the last few days he’s kind of out there and it doesn’t seem like anything is holding him back.”
Trubisky is 176 of 282 this season for 1,580 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He has a passer rating of 82.2.
Earlier this season, Trubisky missed an entire game and most of another with a left shoulder injury.
The Bears listed linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow) and tight end Adam Shaheen (foot) as out for Sunday’s game. Linebacker Isaiah Irving (quad) is questionable.
Lions rule out Stafford
DETROIT — The Detroit Lions have ruled out quarterback Matthew Stafford for a third straight game and will also be without several other players this weekend at Washington.
Stafford is out with back and hip problems, putting Jeff Driskel in the lineup at quarterback. Detroit has also ruled out cornerback Jamal Agnew (ankle), defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (ankle), offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (concussion) and defensive back Tracy Walker (knee).
Redskins place TE Davis on IR
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis has been placed on injured reserve because of a concussion, ending his season.
Davis has been sidelined since making one catch in Week 4 for the Redskins, who are 1-9 heading into Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Davis closes this season, his fourth in Washington, with 10 catches for 123 yards. He also was with the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.
His roster spot was filled by defensive end Ryan Bee. The Redskins signed Bee off their practice squad.
Cowboys’ Vander Esch to miss 2nd straight
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will sit out a second game because of lingering issues from a neck injury sustained last month against Philadelphia.
The second-year player was ruled out of Sunday’s game at New England. Vander Esch was experiencing discomfort, and doctors determined after an MRI on Thursday that he would sit against the Patriots and possibly miss more games.
Chargers’ Davis suspended 2 games
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis has been suspended two games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
The Chargers (4-7) are on their bye this week. The suspension will cover road games against Denver (Dec. 1) and Jacksonville (Dec. 8).
Davis, who is in his third season, has started nine games this year and has an interception along with 27 tackles.
General manager Tom Telesco said in a statement that Davis is a good person who made a “significant mistake this past offseason.”
BASEBALL
White Sox, Abreu agree on extension
CHICAGO — José Abreu agreed to a $50 million, three-year contract with the White Sox, eight days after the first baseman accepted Chicago’s qualifying offer of a $17.8 million, one-year deal.
Abreu receives a $5 million signing bonus payable on July 1 and salaries of $11 million in 2020, $16 million in 2021 and $18 million in 2022 as part of the agreement announced Friday. Chicago is deferring $4 million of his 2022 salary, payable in equal installments each July 1 from 2023 through 2026.
He gets a full no-trade provision for 2020 and has the right to block deals to 10 teams in 2021 and five in 2022.
Yankees intend not to pay remaining money on Ellsbury contract
NEW YORK — The Yankees plan to not pay Jacoby Ellsbury the remaining $26 million due under his contract, contending he violated the deal by getting unauthorized medical treatment.
New York general manager sent a letter to Ellsbury and his agent, Scott Boras, informing them the team converted his contract to a nonguaranteed deal, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made any public statements. Ellsbury has not played since 2017 and was released by the Yankees on Wednesday.
BOXING
Court won’t revive Paquiao-Mayweather suit
LAS VEGAS — An appeals court has refused to revive a lawsuit filed by fight fans and pay-per-view subscribers upset that boxer Manny Pacquiao wasn’t completely healthy for an intensely watched 2015 bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said Thursday that fight fans got what they paid for, even though Pacquiao didn’t publicly disclose until after the fight that he injured his right shoulder about a month earlier during training.
GOLF
Duncan takes lead at RSM Classic
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Tyler Duncan has been working hard on his putting, and he was thrilled to see it pay off Friday in the RSM Classic with a 9-under 61, breaking by two shots his lowest score in his 67 starts on the PGA Tour.
Duncan finished a round each on the Plantation and Seaside courses at 14-under 128, giving him at two-shot cushion over Sebastian Munoz (63) and Rhein Gibson (64), who also played Seaside; and D.J. Trahan, who shot 9-under 63 on Plantation.