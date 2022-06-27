SAN DIEGO — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven’t yet announced a timeline for his return.
Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper’s roster spot.
Harper’s thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night.
Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond that there is no timetable for his return, manager Rob Thomson said before the Phillies and Padres played the finale of a four-game series.
The 29-year-old Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .985 OPS, and has helped the Phillies recently surge back into playoff contention.
Harper was not available Sunday but said after Saturday night’s game that it’s “just a bummer. I am really bummed out.”
PHOENIX — Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel was called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks from the minors on Sunday to start against the Detroit Tigers.
The 34-year-old Keuchel was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on May 28. The Diamondbacks signed him to a minor league deal on June 6.
Keuchel started two games in the Arizona Complex League for the Diamondbacks, allowing six runs while striking out 17 and walking two in 12 innings.
Keuchel was 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA in eight starts for the White Sox. He has been reunited in Arizona with pitching coach Brent Strom, who worked with Keuchel in Houston from 2014 to 2018. Keuchel won the 2015 AL Cy Young Award.
The Diamondbacks have started 14 different pitchers in the No. 5 spot of the rotation, and they’ve combined for a 7.93 ERA.
GOLF
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Padraig Harrington holed a 30-foot birdie putt on the 15th right when the last of his five-shot lead was about to vanish, and he closed with three tough pars for a 1-over 72 to hold off Steve Stricker and win the U.S. Senior Open on Sunday.
Harrington never lost the lead at Saucon Valley on a day when he made it hard on himself.
Stricker, who started the final round eight shots behind, began making his run with consecutive birdies to finish the front nine, and he closed with two straight birdies for a 65. That left him one shot behind, and the Irishman needed only pars to win for the first time on the PGA Tour Champions.
BETHESDA, Md. — In Gee Chun rallied after losing the rest of her once-sizeable lead, overcoming a bogey-filled front nine to win the Women’s PGA Championship when Lexi Thompson faltered with her putter.
Chun shot a 3-over 75 for the second consecutive day at Congressional, but that was enough to win her third major title by a stroke over Thompson and Minjee Lee. Chun, after leading by six at the tournament’s midway point, lost a three-shot advantage in the first three holes of the final round. But Thompson botched a short par putt on No. 14, bogeyed the 16th and three-putted on No. 17.
MUNICH — Less than a year after he nearly retired from golf, Li Haotong achieved his third career European tour win and first since 2018 at the BMW International Open on Sunday.
Li sank to the ground with loud exclamations of joy and relief after beating Thomas Pieters with a 40-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole. It was a huge turnaround from 2021, when he only made the cut at two European tour events all year and considered leaving the sport behind.
BASKETBALL
RUNNEMEDE, N.J. — Someone has paid $2.4 million for a one-of-a-kind LeBron James trading card, a purchase price that fell well short of what some expected.
The auction of the “Triple Logoman” card ended Saturday. Officials at the collectibles marketplace Goldin, which ran the auction, suggested earlier this month that the card could fetch the largest price ever for a card. It didn’t come close. The record remains $6.6 million spent for a Honus Wagner trading card last year.
MOTOR SPORTS
NORWALK, Ohio — Mike Salinas won the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals on Sunday to take the Top Fuel points lead from Brittany Force.
Salinas won for the fourth time this season and seventh overall, beating Josh Hart in the final with a 3.706-second run at a track-record 333.58 mph.
Robert Hight won in Funny Car, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the 10th of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.
