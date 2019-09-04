The Top 25 went 23-0 against unranked teams to open the season, leaving the rankings mostly unchanged with No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama at the top of the first regular-season AP college football poll of 2019.
The Tigers received 54 first-place votes out of 62 in the media poll, up two from the preseason. The Crimson Tide received the remaining eight in the poll presented by Regions Bank.
The only Top 25 team to lose was Oregon, which slipped to 16 after dropping a thriller to Auburn. The Tigers moved up to 10th.
The last time the Top 25 teams went undefeated against unranked foes in a full, regular-season weekend was October 2017 (15-0 the week of Oct. 15). The last time only one ranked team lost in a full weekend of games was Sept. 21, 2013.
The top seven teams in the preseason rankings held their spots Tuesday. The University of Iowa is ranked No. 20. Iowa State was tied at No. 25 with Nebraska.
Notre Dame pulls away from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ian Book ran for one touchdown and threw for another, Jahmir Smith rushed for two scores and No. 9 Notre Dame beat Louisville, 35-17, on Monday night.
Tony Jones Jr. rushed 15 times for 112 yards, including an 11-yard TD, as the Fighting Irish worked harder than expected to put away the rebuilding Cardinals in Scott Satterfield’s debut as coach.
Liberty coach awaits OK to travel
LYNCHBURG, Va. — Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said his back feels better, but it’s not yet clear if he will be able to travel to this weekend’s game at Louisiana. Freeze, 49, had back surgery on Aug. 16 and has also battled a staph infection doctors discovered during the procedure. He has participated in practices since then by video hook-ups to a hotel room near campus where he has been staying.
Bears unveil Payton, Halas statues
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have unveiled statues of Walter Payton and George Halas at Soldier Field, two days before the team opens the 100th season of the NFL with a home game against the rival Green Bay Packers.
Each 12-foot statue is 3,000 pounds. One shows Payton, the Hall of Fame running back who died in1999 at the age of 45 from cancer, and the other is of Halas, the team’s founder, owner and head coach who led the franchise to six NFL titles. Halas died in 1983 at the age of 88.
The two were honored Tuesday during a ceremony that included Halas’ daughter, Virginia Halas McCaskey, Payton’s children, Jarrett and Brittney and former Bears coach Mike Ditka.
Rams, Goff agree to extension
LOS ANGELES — Jared Goff agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Rams on Tuesday night, keeping the franchise quarterback with Los Angeles through the 2024 season.
The team didn’t disclose the terms of its deal with Goff, who led the Rams to the Super Bowl last season.
Garrett chosen to lead clean water drive
CLEVELAND — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has been chosen as the new captain of the NFL Waterboys program, which is committed to bringing clean water to needy East African communities.
Garrett is taking over the role previously held by Chris Long, who retired after 11 seasons. The program was the cornerstone initiative of The Chris Long Foundation. Among the players working with Garrett are: Chris Long’s brother, Kyle, who plays for Chicago.
Cowboys, OL Collins make deal
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys and right tackle La’el Collins have agreed on a new contract, the second extension to get settled during star running back Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout. The deal signed Tuesday is for $50 million over five years with $35 million guaranteed. It’s the second extension Collins and the Cowboys have negotiated since he chose them as an undrafted free agent in 2015.
Chargers extend Pouncey’s contract
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers said Tuesday that they have extended Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey’s contract through the 2020 season. Pouncey was in the final season of a two-year, $15 million contract. The extension will be worth $9 million next season.
Autopsy says player died of opioid overdose
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Medical examiners say a Northern Arizona University football player died of an opioids overdose. Authorities found Malik Noshi unresponsive in his Flagstaff home on July 7. An autopsy report released Tuesday listed the cause of death as acute fentanyl intoxication and manner as accidental. It also said Noshi recently used cocaine and had been drinking alcohol.
BASKETBALL
U.S. somehow gets past Turkey in OT
SHANGHAI — Khris Middleton’s two free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining in overtime saved the United States from what would have been a shocking loss, and the two-time defending champion Americans somehow rallied to beat Turkey, 93-92, in a World Cup Group E game on Tuesday night.
HOCKEY
Detroit’s Kronwall retires after 15 seasons
DETROIT — Niklas Kronwall is retiring after 15 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. The hard-hitting defenseman announced his retirement in a video Tuesday on the team’s Twitter account, saying he would be taking a new role within the organization. Kronwall played 953 games in his NHL career and was part of the Detroit team that won the Stanley Cup in 2008.
GYMNASTICS
Biles ‘aches’ for victims after brother charged
CLEVELAND— Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she’s struggling with the arrest of her brother who was charged in a shooting that left three dead.
She said in a tweet Monday that her heart aches for everyone involved, especially the victims and their families.
Authorities in Ohio say 24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested in Georgia last week after being indicted on murder, manslaughter and other charges in a New Year’s Eve party shooting.