Iowa guard Ahron Ulis dunks the ball ahead of Bethune-Cookman guard Marcus Garrett during Monday’s season opener. Ulis and the Hawkeyes host North Carolina A&T tonight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Here is a capsule look at tonight’s games of interest:
NORTHERN IOWA (1-0) at RICHMOND (1-0)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: Richmond went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 24-13 overall. The Spiders averaged 71.0 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.9% from behind the arc last season. Northern Iowa finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 9-5 on the road. The Panthers averaged 5.8 steals, 1.4 blocks and 10.4 turnovers per game last season.
STANFORD (1-0) at WISCONSIN (1-0)
Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Radio: WGLR-FM 97.7
Bottom line: Wisconsin finished 25-8 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Badgers averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 30.0 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 6.2 on fast breaks. Stanford went 8-12 in Pac-12 action and 3-9 on the road last season. The Cardinal averaged 13.1 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.
NORTH CAROLINA A&T (1-0) at IOWA (1-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network Plus
Radio: WDBQ-FM 107.5
Bottom line: Iowa went 15-3 at home a season ago while going 26-10 overall. The Hawkeyes shot 46.1% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range last season. N.C. A&T went 3-13 on the road and 12-20 overall a season ago. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 70.3 points per game and shoot 42.9% from the field last season.
Missouri-Kansas City (0-2) at No. 23 ILLINOIS (1-0)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Bottom line: Illinois finished 23-10 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Fighting Illini shot 44.8% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season. UMKC went 12-6 in Summit play and 8-7 on the road last season. The Kangaroos allowed opponents to score 67.3 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.
