The first Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of the regular season remained steady at the top.
The rest, predictably, was filled with change as teams exceeded or failed to live up to preseason expectations.
Gonzaga and Baylor remained Nos. 1-2 in the poll released today. The Zags received 57 of 63 first-place votes from a media panel and the Bears had six first-place votes. They were the only two teams to hold their places from the preseason poll.
Villanova fell nine places to No. 12 after losing to Virginia Tech, which moved into the poll at No. 16. Virginia also took a big tumble after losing to San Francisco, dropping 11 spots to No. 15.
The two losses allowed Iowa to move up two spots to No. 3, with Wisconsin and Illinois rounding out the top five.
Iowa has its highest ranking since the 2015-16 team reached No. 3. The Illini are in the top five for the first time since reaching No. 1 in 2004-05.
Former Bucks top pick Bogut calls it a career
SYDNEY — Andrew Bogut is calling quits on his bid for an Olympic medal and has decided to retire after 15 years in professional basketball.
The 36-year-old Australian had earlier cited back and ankle injuries, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo as potential reasons to retire. On Tuesday he made it official.
Bogut, a 2005 No. 1 draft pick by Milwaukee and who won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, had been planning to retire after the Tokyo Games.
FOOTBALL
Minnesota cancels 2nd consecutive game
Minnesota announced Monday that it has called off this weekend’s game against No. 16 Northwestern, the second straight cancellation for the Gophers due to a spike in COVID-19 cases within the program.
University officials made the decision in consultation with the Big Ten after seven additional positive cases were confirmed. Minnesota’s football team has turned up 47 positive cases since Nov. 19 — 21 players and 26 staff members.
Indiana loses QB Penix for rest of season
Indiana coach Tom Allen on Monday announced that starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament, marking the second time in three years he’s injured his right knee. Redshirt sophomore Jack Tuttle, who started his career at Utah, replaced Penix during Saturday’s victory over Maryland and now steps into the leading role for one of the nation’s most surprising teams.
Steelers-Ravens pushed back to Wednesday
The Baltimore Ravens’ struggle to contain an extended outbreak of the coronavirus forced their rescheduled game tonight against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers to be moved back to Wednesday. It’s the third fix to a matchup originally slated to be played Thanksgiving night.
The NFL announced the most recent switch Monday after the Ravens placed starters Matthew Judon, Willie Snead and Mark Andrews on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL sets Dec. 26 tripleheader schedule
LOS ANGELES — The NFL has set its schedule for the league’s Saturday tripleheader on Dec. 26.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit the Detroit Lions at noon followed by the San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders.
The early and late games will air exclusively on NFL Network while the San Francisco-Arizona game will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.
49ers to play home games in Arizona
The San Francisco 49ers will play two home games in Arizona after new coronavirus regulations put in place by officials in Northern California forced the team to find a temporary new home. The 49ers (5-6) will host the Buffalo Bills next Monday night and Washington on Dec. 13 at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, because they won’t be able to practice or play games in their home in Santa Clara County for three weeks.
Texans’ Fuller suspended 6 games
HOUSTON — Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller said he’s been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Fuller announced the suspension on Instagram on Monday.
Bengals QB Burrow to undergo surgery
CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to have surgery on his injured left knee this week, coach Zac Taylor said Monday. Burrow’s season ended Nov. 22 when he was sandwiched between two Washington pass-rushers and his leg was bent severely. The structural damage requires surgery and extensive rehabilitation.
Colts punter to have tumor removed
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez said he will have surgery today to have a cancerous tumor removed. Sanchez made Monday’s announcement in an Instagram post. He did not provide details about the diagnosis or how much time he might miss — only that doctors found the tumor before it spread to the rest of his body.
ABC to air 2 Monday Night games
BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN has announced that two “Monday Night Football” games in December will be simulcast on ABC. ABC will air the Buffalo-San Francisco game on Dec. 7 and the Bills-New England contest on Dec. 28.
BASEBALL
Indians trade RP Cimber to Marlins for cash
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians traded side-arm reliever Adam Cimber to the Miami Marlins on Monday for $100,000. Cimber went 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA in 14 games this past season for Cleveland, which acquired the right-hander in 2018 from the San Diego Padres in the deal that brought All-Star closer Brad Hand to the Indians.
Barnes, Mets reach 1-year deal
NEW YORK — Right-hander Jacob Barnes and the New York Mets agreed to a $750,000, one-year contract on Monday. The 30-year-old was 0-2 with a 5.50 ERA for the Los Angeles Angeles last season, then was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Oct. 30.