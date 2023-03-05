Top performers: Kris Murray is shooting 49.4% and averaging 20.5 points for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa. Sam Griesel is averaging 11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.
ILLINOIS (20-10, 11-8) at No. 5 PURDUE (25-5, 14-5)
Time: 11:30 a.m.
TV: Fox
Top performers: Fletcher Loyer averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Zach Edey is averaging 22.1 points, 13.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the past 10 games for Purdue. Coleman Hawkins is averaging 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Matthew Mayer is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.
WISCONSIN (16-13, 8-11) at MINNESOTA (8-20, 2-16)
Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Top performers: Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 9.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota. Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.
