CHICAGO — The White Sox will have new managers at Triple-A Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham next season as well as new hitting and pitching coordinators.
Wes Helms is joining Chicago’s farm system as the manager at Charlotte. Justin Jirschele moves to Birmingham after managing Class A Winston-Salem.
Former major league first baseman Ben Broussard takes over as hitting coordinator after serving as the leadership and development coordinator from 2018-19. And Everett Teaford is Chicago’s pitching coordinator after working two seasons as the assistant pitching coordinator. Former White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar, whose career was shortened by a brain aneurysm during a game in 2018, is the pitching coach at Winston-Salem.
They will work under former major league second baseman Chris Getz, entering his fourth season as Chicago’s director of player development.
Cubs trade Kemp to Athletics
OAKLAND, Calif. — Tony Kemp, a left-handed-hitting infielder and outfielder, was acquired by the Oakland Athletics from the Chicago Cubs on Monday for minor league infielder Alfonso Rivas.
The versatile Kemp began last season with Houston. Kemp batted .212 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs over 110 games between the Astros and Cubs last year.
Rivas batted a combined .292 with nine homers and 60 RBIs over 122 games between Single-A Stockton — 114 games there — and Triple-A Las Vegas.
Diamondbacks, Peralta finalize 3-year deal
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized a $22 million, three-year contract with outfielder David Peralta that runs through 2022. The 2019 Gold Glove Award winner in left field avoided his final year of salary arbitration by agreeing to the deal announced Monday.
Nationals prospect Segura dies at 23
WASHINGTON — The Nationals say pitching prospect Fausto Segura has died. He was 23. The team announced the news in a statement Monday. ESPN Deportes reported that Segura died in a traffic accident Sunday night in his hometown of Barahona, Dominican Republic.
FOOTBALL
Browns officially hire Vikings’ Stefanski
CLEVELAND — Kevin Stefanski is getting a turn at fixing the busted Browns. The Vikings offensive coordinator was officially hired by Cleveland on Monday as the 18th full-time coach in franchise history and 10th since the Browns’ 1999 expansion return, which to this point has been a resounding two-decade debacle.
The 37-year-old Stefanski, who spent 14 seasons as an assistant in Minnesota and has never been a head coach at any level, will be introduced at a news conference today at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Vegas hotel denies defaming O.J. Simpson
LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino denied that O.J. Simpson was defamed when employees banned him from the property in 2017 and a celebrity news site reported the paroled former football hero had been drunk, disruptive and unruly.
In recent court filings, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas rejected Simpson’s argument that his reputation was damaged when unnamed hotel staff gave accounts cited in a TMZ report saying he was prohibited from returning after visits to a steakhouse and cocktail lounge.
Lions hire Undlin as defensive coordinator
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have hired Cory Undlin to replace Paul Pasqualoni as defensive coordinator.
Matt Patricia added the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach to his staff on Monday. Patricia and Undlin started their NFL careers together with the New England Patriots in 2004.
The Lions announced earlier this month Pasqualoni was leaving the team to be closer to his family in Connecticut.
Jaguars fire OC DeFilippo after 1 season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gardner Minshew was as good as any rookie quarterback in the NFL. Running back Leonard Fournette had a career year. And second-year pro DJ Chark became a weekly threat to defenses.
It wasn’t enough to save John DeFilippo’s job.
The Jacksonville Jaguars fired DeFilippo after one season Monday, becoming the second team to part with him in the last 13 months.
Coach Doug Marrone made the decision the day his assistants returned from a brief break following the regular-season finale.
Tennessee violations included jersey sale
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has self-reported an NCAA violation that involved a football player advertising the sale of a replica version of his jersey on Facebook.
The incident was among seven Level III and Level IV violations that Tennessee reported over the last six months. The reports were obtained Monday through a public records request. The Facebook-related violation involved a football player permitting the use of his name and image to promote a commercial project. The player wasn’t identified.
GOLF
Smith rallies to win Sony Open in playoff
HONOLULU — Cameron Smith of Australia won his first PGA Tour title on his own Sunday when he least expected it.
Two shots behind with two holes to play, Smith made an 8-foot birdie putt on the final hole to force a playoff against a faltering Brendan Steele, and won the Sony Open with a two-putt par from 10 feet on the first extra hole.
Steele had a three-shot lead when he holed a bunker shot for birdie on the 11th hole and he never trailed the entire day until it fell apart at the end.
HOCKEY
All-Star game to feature women’s event
Women’s national team players representing the United States and Canada will compete in a 3-on-3 event at the NHL All-Star game in St. Louis in two weeks, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said Monday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the NHL isn’t scheduled to make an announcement until later this week. ESPN.com first reported the development Sunday night.