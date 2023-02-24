FORT MYERS, Fla. — Infielder Donovan Solano finalized a $2 million, one-year contract on Thursday with the Minnesota Twins, who added another productive and versatile player to an already deep bench.
The deal was agreed to on Tuesday and completed after Solano took a physical on Thursday. He can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $25,000 each for 325 and 375, $50,000 for 425 and $75,000 apiece for 475 and 502.
Solano hit .284 with 16 doubles and four home runs last season in 80 games for Cincinnati, playing mostly first base. He spent three years with San Francisco prior to that, winning a Silver Slugger award for National League second basemen in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when he batted .326 with a career-best .828 OPS in 54 games.
DeGrom throws 1st bullpen of spring
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Jacob deGrom came out of his first bullpen session of spring training for the Texas Rangers on Thursday feeling good after not throwing off a mound the first eight days of camp with his new team.
“It was a small step, but a step in the right direction,” deGrom said.
The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner was held out of the Rangers’ first official workout Feb. 15 because of tightness in his left side. He threw off flat ground four days after that, and had thrown about six bullpen sessions before getting to Arizona.
Phillies’ Harper to report in 2 weeks
Bryce Harper’s arrival at spring training camp remains a couple of weeks away as the Philadelphia Phillies slugger recovers from elbow surgery.
Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Thursday that Harper is taking swings with a bat at home in Las Vegas and will report March 8 or 9.
Harper had surgery on his right elbow in November after leading the Phillies to the NL pennant. The Phillies said then that Harper was expected to return in a designated hitter role by the All-Star break and could play right field by season’s end.
FOOTBALL
Rams parting ways with LB Wagner
LOS ANGELES — Linebacker Bobby Wagner is parting ways with the Los Angeles Rams after just one season, a person familiar with the decision said Thursday. Wagner’s release won’t be official until after the start of the new league year next month. The 32-year-old Wagner was outstanding in his only season with his hometown Rams, who signed him as a free agent last March following a decade with the Seattle Seahawks.
Browns hire Ventrone to run special teams
CLEVELAND — Ray Ventrone made a name for himself as a special teams star for the Browns. “Bubba,” as he’s known, is coming back to Cleveland as a coach.
Ventrone has been hired as an assistant head coach and special teams coordinator for the Browns. He’ll replace Mike Priefer, who was fired earlier this week after four seasons filled with inconsistency by his units.
Broncos hire former coach Joseph as DC
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A person with knowledge of the hiring tells The Associated Press that Sean Payton is bringing back ex-Broncos head coach Vance Joseph to Denver to serve as his defensive coordinator.
GOLF
Horschel, Bramlett lead Honda Classic
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Billy Horschel has never won a PGA Tour event in his home state of Florida. His quest to change that is off to a fine start.
Horschel shot a 5-under 65 on Thursday, tying him with Joseph Bramlett for the first-round lead in the Honda Classic at PGA National. Bramlett had a bogey-free round; Horschel had six birdies and one bogey.
