FORT MYERS, Fla. — Infielder Donovan Solano finalized a $2 million, one-year contract on Thursday with the Minnesota Twins, who added another productive and versatile player to an already deep bench.

The deal was agreed to on Tuesday and completed after Solano took a physical on Thursday. He can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $25,000 each for 325 and 375, $50,000 for 425 and $75,000 apiece for 475 and 502.

The Associated Press

