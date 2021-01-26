Trae Berhow scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and added three assists, three steals and a block for good measure as Northern Iowa beat NCAA Division III Coe, 70-60, on Monday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Nate Heise added 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter finished with 13 points, a team-high eight rebounds, one assist and a steal for the Panthers, who won for just the second time in their last seven games.
Bowen Born added 10 points for Northern Iowa (4-10).
Jacob Robertson scored 14 points and Dubuque Wahlert grad Cael Schmitt added 11 points and four assists to lead the Kohawks, who played the game as an exhibition contest prior to their delayed American Rivers Conference season opener Wednesday at the University of Dubuque.
No. 8 Virginia 81, Syracuse 58 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Sam Hauser hit seven of Virginia’s 14 3-pointers and the Cavaliers cruised to a victory over Syracuse.
Hauser hit five 3s before halftime as Virginia (11-2, 7-0 ACC) took a 41-26 lead into the locker room. He finished with 21 points.