Avisail Garcia, Willy Adames and Luis Urias each hit home runs as the Milwaukee Brewers used a five-run eighth inning to surge past the Cincinnati Reds, 11-6, on Friday night in Cincinnati.
Adames drove in four runs to lead the Milwaukee offensive attack.
Brent Suter pitched one inning in relief to earn the win on the mound for the Brewers.
Phillies 5-0, Marlins 2-7 — At Philadelphia: Jesús Aguilar homered and drove in four runs, Starling Marte went deep with three RBIs, and Miami beat Philadelphia in the nightcap to split a doubleheader.
In the opener, Travis Jankowski drove in four runs and Matt Moore struck out nine while pitching into the fifth inning to lead the Phillies.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Red Sox 4, Yankees 0 — At New York: Eduardo Rodriguez shut down the short-handed Yankees into the sixth inning, Christian Arroyo and J.D. Martinez homered, and Boston beat its rivals.
Blue Jays 10, Rangers 2 — At Buffalo, N.Y.: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed up his breakout All-Star Game with two homers, and Toronto powered past Texas. All-Stars Teoscar Hernández and Marcus Semien homered for Toronto along with Randal Grichuk, and Robbie Ray held Texas scoreless over 6 2/3 innings.