Dawson Feyen (East Dubuque) — Feyen scored his second kickoff return touchdown in as many weeks, returning the opening kick 85 yards and adding a 45-yard TD run in the second quarter as the Warriors improved to 1-1 with a 28-7 victory on Friday at Dakota.
Kenze Haas (Stockton) — The junior was the star for the Blackhawks with two aces, 21 kills, two blocks, 16 digs and six assists as Stockton won a three-set thriller, 27-25, 21-25, 25-19, last Saturday at Orangeville, Ill.
Beau Kopp (Cuba City) — The junior quarterback led his team with five total touchdowns in a 41-26 victory over Southwestern on Friday. He completed 13 of 15 for 161 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 13 times for 150 yards and three scores to help his father, Guy Kopp, earn his100th win as head coach.
