Mets Brewers Baseball
The Milwaukee Brewers’ Mike Brosseau (20) is congratulated after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning Wednesday in Milwaukee against the New York Mets. The Brewers won, 6-0.

 Morry Gash The Associated Press

Pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau greeted Drew Smith with a grand slam in the pitcher’s return from two months on the injured list, and the New York Mets squandered a chance to boost their NL East lead with a 6-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Willy Adames hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth against Taijuan Walker, his fifth homer in 10 games and 31st this season, and the Brewers (79-70) closed within two games of Philadelphia (80-67) for the third and final wild-card berth. The Phillies played later Wednesday.

