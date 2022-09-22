Pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau greeted Drew Smith with a grand slam in the pitcher’s return from two months on the injured list, and the New York Mets squandered a chance to boost their NL East lead with a 6-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday in Milwaukee.
Willy Adames hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth against Taijuan Walker, his fifth homer in 10 games and 31st this season, and the Brewers (79-70) closed within two games of Philadelphia (80-67) for the third and final wild-card berth. The Phillies played later Wednesday.
“We know we have to put the gas pedal down, for sure,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We did that this homestand and we’ll continue to.”
The Mets (95-56), already assured of at least a wild card, maintained a one-game NL East lead over Atlanta (93-56), whose five-game winning streak ended with a 3-2 loss at Washington. New York had won six in a row.
Mark Canha was hit by pitches twice and Luis Guillorme once. Guillorme was struck on the left foot by a Jake Cousins slider in the ninth, the big league record 106th hiit batter of the season for New York. That topped the 105 by last year’s Cincinnati Reds, and Mets manager Buck Showalter signaled for the ball.
“It would be obscene to tell you what I’m going to do with it,” Showalter joked while adding that he hopes Cahana, who’s been hit a franchise-record 24 times this season, doesn’t surpass his career-high of 27, set last season with Oakland.
Walker (12-5) allowed only four runners before Adames homered leading off the sixth. Adames is hitting .323 (40 for 24) with eight homers and 28 RBIs in his last 31 games.
Cubs 4, Marlins 3 — At Miami: Ian Happ hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth and Chicago rallied to beat Miami. Patrick Wisdom hit his 23rd homer for the Cubs. Down 3-1, the Cubs scored three in the eighth without a hit against Marlins relievers Steven Okert and Dylan Floro.
Nationals 3, Braves 2 — At Atlanta: Joey Meneses hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Jesse Chavez in the seventh inning for Washington. Ronald Acuña Jr. drove in an early run and scored another for playoff-bound Atlanta, which clinched its fifth straight postseason appearance a night earlier.
INTERLEAGUE
Yankees 14, Pirates 2 — At New York: Aaron Judge disappointed fans by staying stuck at 60 homers but doubled twice and scored on Oswaldo Cabrera’s first-inning grand slam that started New York to a blowout win. Cabrera and Gleyber Torres had five RBIs each.
Reds 5, Red Sox 1 — At Cincinnati: Jonathan India and Kyle Farmer each drove in two runs, Donovan Solano added a solo homer and Cincinnati snapped its eight-game home losing streak against Boston. India drove in Stuart Fairchild twice, including the tiebreaking run in Cincinnati’s three-run fifth.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Guardians 8, White Sox 2 — At Chicago: For the second straight night, Cleveland dealt a crushing blow to Chicago’s fading playoff hopes. The Guardians moved six games ahead of the White Sox in the AL Central as Steven Kwan and Josh Naylor homered and seven different Cleveland players had hits. Yoan Moncada hit a solo home run in the fourth for Chicago.
Astros 5, Rays 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer, Lance McCullers Jr. pitched seven effective innings and AL West champion Houston completed a three-game sweep. Houston second baseman Jose Altuve was hit on the left elbow by Corey Kluber’s pitch in the fifth and left one inning later with elbow discomfort.
Orioles 8, Tigers 1 — At Baltimore: Jordan Lyles threw the second complete game of his career, Kyle Stowers homered and drove in three runs, and Baltimore avoided its first-ever season sweep by Detroit. Rookie Gunnar Henderson and two hits and an RBI for the Orioles, who snapped a nine-game losing streak to Detroit dating to last season.
Rangers 7, Angels 2 — At Arlington, Texas: Dane Dunning allowed two runs on three hits in five innings of work, and three relievers combined for four scoreless innings. Josh Smith went deep for the Rangers.
