Last year: Longwood went 12-17 last year, while Iowa ended up 22-9.
Did you know: Longwood went 1-5 against non-conference schools last season. In those six games, the Lancers gave up 78.3 points per game while scoring 70.2 per matchup. Iowa went 7-2 in non-conference play, averaging 95.2 points and giving up 75.4 per game in the process.
KENNESAW STATE (0-0) at IOWA STATE (0-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Last year: Kennesaw State went 5-19 last year, while Iowa State ended up 2-22.
Did you know: Kennesaw State went 0-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those five games, the Owls gave up 75.2 points per game while scoring 58.6 per outing. Iowa State went 2-3 in non-conference play, averaging 68.2 points and giving up 75.8 per game in the process.
NICHOLLS STATE (0-0) at NORTHERN IOWA (0-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN3
Last year: Nicholls State went 18-7 last year, while Northern Iowa ended up 10-15.
Did you know: The only other meeting between these schools came on Nov. 12, 2006 in Seattle, in the Northern Iowa head coaching debut of Ben Jacobson. The Panthers are 14-1 in home openers under Jacobson and 10-5 in season openers.
COE (0-0) at DRAKE (0-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN3
Last year: Drake went 26-5 last year.
Did you know: Drake went 8-1 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Bulldogs put up 77.8 points per matchup across those nine games.
ST. FRANCIS (N.Y.) (0-0) at WISCONSI (0-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network Plus
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Last year: St. Francis went 9-10 last year, while Wisconsin ended up 18-13.
Did you know: Wisconsin limited its nine non-conference opponents to an average of just 60.6 points per game last year. The Badgers offense scored 77.7 points per contest en route to a 7-2 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. St. Francis went 0-1 against non-conference programs last season.
JACKSON STATE (0-0) at ILLINOIS (0-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Last year: Jackson State went 12-6 last year, while Illinois ended up 24-7.
Did you know: Illinois held its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.5 points per game last season. The Fighting Illini offense scored 82.8 points per matchup en route to a 5-3 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Jackson State went 0-5 against non-conference teams last season.