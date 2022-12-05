DOHA, Qatar — Kylian Mbappé scored two goals and set up another for Olivier Giroud to give France a 3-1 victory over Poland and a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

The Paris Saint-German forward now has a tournament-leading five goals and the 2018 champions are within three wins of defending their title. No country has repeated as World Cup champions since Brazil achieved the feat by claiming consecutive trophies in 1958 and 1962.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.