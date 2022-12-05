DOHA, Qatar — Kylian Mbappé scored two goals and set up another for Olivier Giroud to give France a 3-1 victory over Poland and a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Paris Saint-German forward now has a tournament-leading five goals and the 2018 champions are within three wins of defending their title. No country has repeated as World Cup champions since Brazil achieved the feat by claiming consecutive trophies in 1958 and 1962.
Italy is the only other nation to have won two straight in 1934 and 1938.
England captain Harry Kane scored his first goal of this year’s World Cup to help his team beat Senegal, 3-0, and set up a match against France in the quarterfinals. Kane scored for the 52nd time for his country to move within one of Wayne Rooney’s England record.
He also overtook Gary Lineker as his country’s leading scorer in major tournaments with 11 goals. Jordan Henderson and Bukayo Saka also scored at Al Bayt Stadium.
SALEM, Va. — Julianne Sitch became the first woman to coach a men’s soccer team to an NCAA championship, guiding the University of Chicago to the Division III title.
Chicago defeated Williams College 2-0 on Saturday for the Maroons’ first NCAA men’s soccer title in program history. The title capped an undefeated season (22-0-1) and set a school record for wins in Sitch’s first year as head coach.
FOOTBALL
BOULDER, Colo. — Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football.
The deal was announced Saturday by CU athletic director Rick George. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been at Jackson State, a historically Black college that plays in the NCAA’s second tier of Division I, since 2020. Sanders has guided the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles.
Liberty is hiring Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell to replace Hugh Freeze as the Flames’ head coach. Chadwell has guided the Chanticleers to new heights over the past three seasons, leading them to a 31-6 record and consecutive bowl games.
TAMPA, Fla. — South Florida has hired Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh as its new head football coach. Golesh, who came to Tennessee with head coach Josh Heupel in 2021 after the two were at Central Florida in 2019, takes over a USF program that went 1-11 this year.
BASEBALL
SAN DIEGO — Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling were passed over by a Baseball Hall of Fame committee that elected former big league slugger Fred McGriff to Cooperstown on Sunday. It was the first time that Bonds, Clemens and Schilling had faced a Hall committee since their 10th and final appearances on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot.
HOCKEY
BELMONT, N.Y. — Matt Martin, Zach Parise and Brock Nelson scored second-period goals, and Semyon Varlamov stopped all 19 shots he faced to lead the New York Islanders to a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Arvid Soderblom finished with 31 saves for Chicago, which is 1-8-1 in its last 10 games.
GOLF
NASSAU, Bahamas — Viktor Hovland joined Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of the Hero World Challenge.
On Sunday in the Bahamas, he had a four-shot lead at the turn and had to make a 20-foot bogey putt on the last hole to hold off Scottie Scheffler. Hovland shot a 69. Scheffler fell five behind after a double bogey on the 18th hole and was happy to at least have a chance on the 18th hole. Scheffler needed a win to return to No. 1 in the world. Woods won in 2006 and 2007.
MELBOURNE, Australia — A superb 12-meter putt off the back of the last green for eagle was Adrian Meronk’s spectacular signature to his Australian Open triumph at Victoria Golf Club.
Meronk had the luxury of strolling down the last hole with a three-shot lead. He stretched the winning advantage to five shots to cap a solid 4-under 66. Adam Scott finished second at 9 under with Min Woo Lee another shot back in third place.
JOHANNESBURG — Thriston Lawrence held on to win his home South African Open despite a final-round 2-over 74 at the Blair Atholl course on Sunday.
