Alex Smith is retiring from the NFL after making an improbable comeback from a broken leg.
Smith announced his retirement today on Instagram, saying he still has plenty of snaps left in him but is calling it quits to enjoy time with his family. He turns 37 on May 7.
Smith earned AP Comeback Player of the Year honors for getting back on the field last season, two years removed from his gruesome injury that required 17 operations.
Washington released Smith in March and signed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick during free agency. Smith initially expressed his intent to keep playing but decided not to pursue another contract.
Smith was the No. 1 overall pick in 2005 and played 14 seasons for San Francisco, Kansas City and Washington. He threw for 35,650 yards and 199 touchdowns in 174 regular-season games and played in seven playoff games.
Smith broke his right tibia and fibula in November 2018 against Houston. He was hospitalized for almost a month and survived a life-threatening infection in addition to the operations.
Brady expects to be ready for camp
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady is recovering from offseason knee surgery and expects to be ready for June minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Speaking at a fundraiser for Bucs coach Bruce Arians’ foundation, the 43-year-old quarterback joked that he didn’t know “if I can go this week.” He then added he is aiming to be back on the field relatively soon for the Super Bowl champions.
“I feel pretty good and I push myself pretty hard. ... We we will see how things play out,” he said. “It is a long time between now and the beginning of the season. Just be smart about all these different things we have to do and fulfill. We all take a lot of pride in being ready to go and I am sure we will be.”
Indiana, Notre Dame agree to 2-game series
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana and Notre Dame will end a nearly a 40-year series hiatus after school officials announced Monday they would open the next decade with a two-game football series. Notre Dame will host Indiana on Aug. 31, 2030, the first contest between the in-state programs since September 1991. On Sept. 27, 2031, the Fighting Irish will visit Bloomington, Indiana, for the first time since October 1950.
BASEBALL
Marlins’ Marte out with broken rib
MIAMI — Miami Marlins center fielder Starling Marte will be sidelined for at least a few games with a broken left rib.
An MRI on Monday revealed a non-displaced fracture, meaning the rib maintained its proper alignment, the Marlins said. Marte will refrain from activity for five to seven days before being evaluated, and he’s expected to go on the injured list.
Record viewership for MLB.TV streaming
NEW YORK — Baseball fans are streaming games in record numbers through the first three weeks of the season.
Major League Baseball said Monday that the first 18 days of the season have been the most watched in the 20-year history of the MLB.TV streaming package. Fans have watched more than 1.34 billion minutes of live games on the platform, which is a 12% increase when compared to the first 18 days of last season and 43% growth compared to the same period two years ago. Out-of-market streaming is up 22% compared to last season and 35% from two years ago.
BASKETBALL
UNI extends women’s coach Warren
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Northern Iowa announced Monday that women’s basketball coach Tanya Warren agreed to a two-year contract extension through the end of the 2026-27 season.
Warren and the Panthers are coming off the deepest postseason run in school history, which saw the Panthers advance to the WNIT Semifinals.
The Panthers finished the year with a 17-13 record, including an 11-7 MVC mark. It is the 13th consecutive season with a .500 record or better in Valley play and the 12th year in a row that UNI earned at least 17 wins.
Drake promotes Pohlman to women’s coach
DES MOINES — Allison Pohlman has been promoted to head coach of the Drake women’s basketball team and will take over for Jennie Baranczyk, who was hired by Oklahoma last week. Drake athletic director Brian Hardin announced Pohlman’s hiring Sunday. Pohlman has been a member of the Drake staff since 2007 and associate head coach since 2014.
Pippen’s oldest son dies at 33
Antron Pippen, the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen and once a top college prospect, has died. He was 33.
Scottie Pippen announced the death on his social media platforms, saying his oldest child died Sunday. He did not give a cause.
NBA free agency to begin Aug. 2
NEW YORK — The NBA said Monday that this summer’s free agency period will begin Aug. 2. That timeframe, shortly after the end of the NBA Finals and then the NBA draft, is consistent with what would occur in a normal year. The last possible date for the NBA Finals is July 22, and the draft will take place on July 29.