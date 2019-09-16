Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns, including a 28-yard rainbow to DK Metcalf midway through the fourth quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the Pittsburgh Steelers, 28-26, on Sunday in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers lost starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to a right elbow injury late in the first half and fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2013 despite solid play from backup Mason Rudolph, who threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes to Vance McDonald.
Rudolph completed 12 of 19 passes for 112 yards, the two scores and an interception, but couldn’t quite keep pace with Wilson and the Seahawks (2-0).
Wilson was 29 of 35 for 300 yards and the three TDs, becoming the fifth-fastest quarterback in league history to reach 200 career touchdown passes (114 games). Wilson also ran four times for 24 yards, most of it coming on Seattle’s final drive as the Seahawks protected a two-point lead.
Colts 19, Titans 17 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Jacoby Brissett threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton with 4:38 left to lift Indianapolis. After Andrew Luck retired with a perfect 11-0 record against the Titans, Brissett picked up right where Luck left off. He passed for 146 yards and three TDs.
Ravens 23, Cardinals 17 — At Baltimore: Lamar Jackson kept the Cardinals guessing all afternoon, supplementing an effective passing attack with more than an occasional jaunt out of the pocket. Jackson threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 120 yards in a showdown between two of the league’s most exciting young quarterbacks.
Texans 13, Jaguars 12 — At Houston: Justin Reid stopped Leonard Fournette on a 2-point conversion attempt with 36 seconds left. Houston led by 13-6 in the fourth quarter when Jacksonville rookie Gardner Minshew led a long drive that included an 18-yard run on fourth-and-10, and he capped it with a 4-yard TD pass to DJ Chark. Instead of trying to tie it with a kicked extra point, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone opted to go for the potential win.
Bills 28, Giants 14 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Josh Allen ran for a touchdown, threw for another, and the Bills claimed the bragging rights of New York. Buffalo has its first 2-0 start since 2014 and only the third in 11 mostly fruitless years.
Patriots 43, Dolphins 0 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: Antonio Brown caught a 20-yard touchdown pass in his debut for the Patriots, and they scored twice on interception returns in a two-minute fourth-quarter span. The NFL allowed the four-time All-Pro receiver to play despite a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday by his former trainer accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions.
49ers 41, Bengals 17 — At Cincinnati: Jimmy Garoppolo tied his career high with three touchdown passes to lead San Francisco. The 49ers improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2012. Darlington, Wis., native Alex Erickson caught one pass for 14 yards for Cincinnati.
Cowboys 31, Redskins 21 — At Landover, Md.: Dak Prescott carved up the Washington defense with his arm and his legs, completing 26 of 30 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 69 yards. A week after putting up a perfect 158.3 QB rating, Prescott responded from an interception to lead Dallas (2-0) on consecutive touchdown drives of 97, 83 and 75 yards. He’s the first Cowboys quarterback to compile seven touchdown passes in the first two games of the season since Don Meredith in 1966.
Lions 13, Chargers 10 — At Detroit: Matthew Stafford threw a go-ahead, 31-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay midway through the fourth quarter and Darius Slay made an interception in the end zone with 1:03 left. Detroit (1-0-1) overcame Stafford’s two interceptions, Slay giving up a lot of receptions and Matt Prater missing an extra point and a field goal.
Rams 27, Saints 9 — At Los Angeles: With Drew Brees watching from the sideline with an injured hand, Los Angeles didn’t need a no-call to beat New Orleans. Jared Goff passed for 283 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score, and the Rams stopped New Orleans from scoring an offensive touchdown for the first time since 2016. It was a rematch of last season’s NFC championship game, won by the Rams on an infamous no call.