MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings acquired defensive tackle P.J. Hall from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2021, bringing in a reinforcement for the interior after the opt out by expected starter Michael Pierce.
Hall was a second-round pick in coach Jon Gruden’s first draft back with the Raiders in 2018, selected 57th overall out of Sam Houston State. The 6-foot, 305-pound Hall played mostly as a reserve as a rookie and then started 12 games last season but failed to make much of an impact. Hall had 1 1/2 sacks, eight tackles for loss and 48 tackles in 30 games for the Raiders.
Over his college career, Hall made an FCS-record 86 1/2 tackles for loss and program records for sacks (42) and blocked kicks (14). He’ll have a chance to fill the nose tackle spot the Vikings signed Pierce for in March after releasing stalwart Linval Joseph for salary cap savings.
No fans for 1st year in new Vegas stadium
LAS VEGAS — The Raiders will have to wait another year to show off their fancy new home to their fans in Las Vegas.
The team sent a letter to season ticket holders on Monday saying that after discussion with health care officials and local leaders, the decision was made not to allow fans at games this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owner Mark Davis had said last month that he wouldn’t go to any games at the stadium unless fans were allowed.
49ers add TE Reed on 1-year deal
The San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a one-year contract with free agent tight end Jordan Reed.
General manager John Lynch announced the deal to add another receiving option to pair with All-Pro George Kittle.
The 30-year-old Reed had 329 catches for 3,371 yards and 24 TDs in 65 career games for Washington.
Falcons sign CB Dennard
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons have signed former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who adds needed experience in a young secondary.
Dennard, a first-round pick by the Bengals in 2014, has made 24 starts in 77 games. He has three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 22 passes defensed in his six seasons.
Jets release Enunwa, Mosley opts out
NEW YORK — The New York Jets released veteran wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, who played in just one game last year after suffering his second neck injury in three seasons.
The 28-year-old Enunwa had already been ruled out for this season after the team put him on the reserve/physically unable to perform list in May.
The Jets also officially announced Monday that linebacker C.J. Mosley has opted out for the season due to family health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Broncos’ James to opt out of season
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Right tackle Ja’Wuan James informed the Denver Broncos on Monday that he’s opting out of the 2020 season over coronavirus concerns.
The Broncos were counting on their headliner from last year’s free agent class to bounce back from a balky right knee that limited him to just three appearances in 2019 after signing what was at the time the biggest contract ever for a left tackle, $51 million over four years.
Panthers’ Miller to skip season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers linebacker Christian Miller has informed the team he has opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns.
Miller, a fourth-round pick in 2019 out of Alabama, played in seven games last year. He had two sacks in the victory over the Cardinals in Week 3, but injured his ankle two weeks later and played just 25 snaps the rest of the season.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson acquires XFL
Former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he has acquired the XFL. The 48-year-old Johnson made the announcement Monday on Twitter. The price reportedly is $15 million. The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Big 12 teams to play 1 non-conference game
Two people involved with the decision say the Big 12 will permit its teams to play one non-conference football game this year to go along with their nine league contests as plans for the pandemic-altered season continued to fall into place.
The Big 12 university presidents signed off on the conference’s scheduling model, which gives schools the ability to play one non-conference game at home. The conference’s championship game is scheduled for Dec. 5, but one of the people told AP that the conference is leaving open the possibility of bumping it back a week or two.
BASEBALL
Indians manager to miss series in Cincinnati
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will miss at least the club’s next two games because of a gastrointestinal issue that has bothered him for months.
Francona was scheduled to be checked Monday by doctors at the Cleveland Clinic. He’ll remain in Cleveland during the Indians’ two-game series in Cincinnati.
GOLF
Iowa PGA Pro-Pro event at Timberline
PEOSTA, Iowa — Team Chris Black of Hickory Grove Golf Course and Darin Fisher of The Preserve on Rathbun Lake won the Pro-Pro #4 on Monday at Timberline Golf Course. Team Black turned in a 9-under-par round of 63 to capture the win.
Teams for Pro-Pro #4 were comprised of two Iowa PGA Professionals competing in a 1 best ball of 2 Team Event.
Runner-up Teams Sean McCarty of Brown Deer Golf Club and Jeff Schmid of Brown Deer Golf Club and Jay Giannetto of Elmwood Country Club and Chad Proehl of Sugar Creek Municipal Golf Club, tied for second place.
AUTO RACING
Keselowski lands extension with Penske
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brad Keselowski finally got a contract extension from Team Penske, announced the day after NASCAR’s 2012 champion won his third race of the season.
Keselowski has been open in his desire to remain with the organization where he gave Roger Penske his first NASCAR championship.