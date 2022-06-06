Jake Burger had a key hit for the second consecutive day and the Chicago White Sox hung on to a large early lead to beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-5, on Sunday in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Burger, who had a go-ahead, two-run pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning of the White Sox’s 3-2 win on Saturday, had a two-run double during Chicago’s four-run first off Ryan Yarbrough (0-2).
Yasmani Grandal drove in two more on a check-swing opposite-field single to right in the first, and then Andrew Vaughn had an RBI double and Luis Robert added a run-scoring single in the second to make it 6-0.
Twins 8, Blue Jays 6 — At Toronto: Luis Arráez went 4-for-4 with a walk, Gary Sánchez and Trevor Larnach homered and six different players drove in a run for Minnesota, which took two of three from Toronto.
Yankees 5, Tigers 4 (10 innings) — At New York: Josh Donaldson hit a 10th-inning sacrifice fly, and New York came from behind twice to win. The Yankees’ 39-15 record is the winngest after the season’s first third since the 2001 Seattle Mariners were 42-12.
Guardians 3, Orioles 2 — At Baltimore: Andrés Giménez hit a three-run homer, Zach Plesac had eight strikeouts over six innings and Cleveland won its first series at Camden Yards since 2018.
Astros 7, Royals 4 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Yordan Álvarez hit his 16th home run of the season and Framber Valdez won his fifth straight start for Houston. Álvarez extended his hitting streak to seven games.
Red Sox 5, Athletics 2 — At Oakland, Calif.: Franchy Cordero hit a three-run homer off Frankie Montas in the sixth inning and Boston completed a three-game sweep of Oakland.
Mariners 6, Rangers 5 (10 innings) — At Arlington, Texas: Abraham Toro scored on a wild pitch by Brock Burke in the 10th inning to complete Seattle’s late-game rally.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Padres 6, Brewers 4 (10 innings) — At Milwaukee: Jake Cronenworth hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning and San Diego extended its winning streak to three games.
Pirates 3, Diamondbacks 0 — At Pittsburgh: Jack Suwinski followed his game-winning homer a day earlier with three hits to help Pittsburgh. Hewas 7-for-12 this series as Pittsburgh took two of three.
Giants 5, Marlins 1 — At Miami: Donovan Walton hit a grand slam, Jakob Junis pitched six innings of one-run ball and San Francisco salvaged a split in the four-game series.
Nationals 5, Reds 4 — At Cincinnati: Patrick Corbin pitched six effective innings, Josh Bell had a two-run double and catcher Kelbert Ruiz picked Nick Senzel off first base to end the game for Washington.
Mets 5, Dodgers 4 (10 innings) — At Los Angeles: J.D. Davis led off the 10th with an RBI double after the Mets blew a two-run lead in the ninth, and New York split the four-game series.
Braves 8, Rockies 7 — At Denver: Matt Olson hit a three-run homer, Ronald Acuña Jr. had a solo shot among his four hits and Atlanta moved above .500 for the first time since the season’s opening week.
INTERLEAGUE
Phillies 9, Angels 7 — At Philadelphia: Bryson Stott hit a game-winning, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning after Bryce Harper tied it with a grand slam in the eighth.
