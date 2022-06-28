MOSCOW — More than four months after she was arrested at a Moscow airport for cannabis possession, American basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in court Monday for a preliminary hearing ahead of her trial.
The Phoenix Mercury star, considered in some polls to be the United States’ most gifted female athlete, could face 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs. Fewer than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted.
The trial is scheduled to begin on Friday. Griner was recently ordered to remain in pretrial detention until July 2. The hearing, held behind closed doors in the court of the Moscow suburb of Khimki, was set to address procedural issues.
Irving exercises option to remain with Nets
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving has decided to exercise his $36.9 million option for the coming season and will remain under contract with the Brooklyn Nets, two people with knowledge of his decision said Monday.
The seven-time All-Star averaged 27.4 points and 5.8 assists this past season for the Nets, with whom he has spent the last three seasons. He’s about to enter the final season in a four-year, $137 million deal with Brooklyn.
FOOTBALL
Lawsuit: Texans ‘turned a blind eye’
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans had been told that their former quarterback Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions, but instead of trying to stop him, the team provided him with resources to enable his actions and “turned a blind eye” to his behavior, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.
The lawsuit against the team was filed in Houston by one of the 24 women who had previously sued Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct when he played for the Texans. Last week, the women’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, announced 20 of the 24 lawsuits have been settled.
Briscoe, 1st Black starting QB in AFL, dies
Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago, died Monday.
His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, Calif. He had been hospitalized with circulation issues in his legs.
Briscoe, an Omaha, Neb., native, was a star quarterback for Omaha University before the Denver Broncos drafted him as a cornerback in the 14th round in 1968.
HOCKEY
Chicago, Richardson finalize coaching deal
CHICAGO — Luke Richardson is the new coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, stepping into a tricky rebuilding process for one of the NHL’s marquee franchises.
General manager Kyle Davidson announced the move on Monday. Richardson replaces Derek King, who finished the season as the interim coach after Jeremy Colliton was fired on Nov. 6. Richardson, 53, played for six teams during 21 years in the NHL, finishing with 35 goals and 166 assists in 1,417 games.
BASEBALL
Rockies activate Kris Bryant from IL
DENVER — Kris Bryant returned to the Colorado Rockies’ lineup on Monday after missing more than a month with a lower back strain. Bryant had not played since May 22, when he went on the IL for the second time this season. He was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque for a rehab assignment and doubled in Friday’s game with the Isotopes.
Cardinals place Flaherty and Bader on IL
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-hander Jack Flaherty and center fielder Harrison Bader on the injured list Monday. Flaherty was placed on the 15-day list with a right shoulder strain. He left Sunday’s start after throwing two scoreless innings. Bader, a gold glove winner, was placed on the 10-day IL with planter fasciitis in his right foot.
Royals send Santana, $4.3M to Mariners
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals traded first baseman Carlos Santana and nearly $4.3 million to the Seattle Mariners for right-handers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming on Monday, clearing the way for Kansas City to bring up hot prospect Vinnie Pasquantino.
Suspensions handed out for Angels, Mariners
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was suspended 10 games and Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker received a seven-game ban from Major League Baseball for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl during the second inning of Sunday’s game.
Nevin and Winker were two of 12 players or coaches suspended between the teams, according to an MLB release Monday night. Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford received five games, Angels pitchers Ryan Tepera and Andrew Wantz were suspended for three, and Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez, Angels reliever Raisel Iglesias and major league interpreter Manny Del Campo received two games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.