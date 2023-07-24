IndyCar Iowa Auto Racing
Josef Newgarden (2) leads Alex Palou during an IndyCar Series race Sunday at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

NEWTON, Iowa — Josef Newgarden got one win on Saturday, but he said it felt like “50 percent of the battle.”

Newgarden completed the doubleheader sweep he wanted at a track where he’s had plenty of success, winning the IndyCar Series race Sunday at Iowa Speedway.

