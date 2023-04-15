The NBA fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000 on Friday, saying the team engaged in “conduct detrimental to the league” by sitting out most of its key players against the Chicago Bulls on April 7 despite still having a chance to reach the postseason.
The league’s investigation, which took less than a week, said Dallas violated the league’s policy on resting players and had a desire to lose that game to the Bulls “in order to improve the chances of keeping its first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.”
Dallas sat Kyrie Irving for the entire game against the Bulls. Luka Doncic played about one quarter, presumably getting minutes because the Mavericks had scheduled a tribute to Doncic’s home country, Slovenia.
Knicks’ Randle could return to face Cavs
CLEVELAND — The New York Knicks could have star forward Julius Randle back for their first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers after he missed the final two weeks of the regular season with a sprained left ankle.
Randle has been undergoing treatment and showing steady improvement. On Friday, the Knicks said that he’s questionable for Saturday’s Game 1 in Cleveland.
Bridges gets multigame suspension
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Forward Miles Bridges will need to serve a 10-game suspension once he signs a contract with an NBA team and returns to the league.
The league officially suspended the restricted free agent for 30 games Friday following a domestic violence incident last summer. But the NBA said 20 games of the suspension have been served since Bridges sat all out 82 regular-season games.
NBA approves Haslams’ stake in Bucks
MILWAUKEE — Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam’s purchase of Marc Lasry’s 25% stake in the Milwaukee Bucks has received approval from the NBA’s board of governors.
The approval announced Friday enables the Haslams to join Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan as co-owners of the team. Edens, who purchased the Bucks with Lasry in 2014, will succeed Lasry as the Bucks’ governor and will fill that role for the next five years.
HOCKEY
Penguins fire GM Hextall, exec Burk
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins asked Ron Hextall and Brian Burke to thread an impossibly thin needle when they were hired in February 2021.
After a little over two sometimes turbulent years that produced a significant lack of progress on either front, Hextall and Burke are out of a job.
The team fired GM Hextall, Burke, the director of hockey operations and assistant general manager Chris Pryor on Friday after the Penguins failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.
Capitals, coach Laviolette part ways
The Washington Capitals and coach Peter Laviolette have decided to part ways after the team missed the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade.
General manager Brian MacLellan announced the decision, which he described as mutual, on Friday, less than 24 hours after the Capitals’ season ended. Laviolette’s contract was set to expire.
BASEBALL
White Sox place Moncada on 10-day IL
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox placed third baseman Yoán Moncada on the 10-day injured list on Friday and reinstated outfielder Eloy Jiménez from the IL. Moncada is dealing with lower back soreness. The IL move was made retroactive to Tuesday.
Webb, Giants agree to $90M, 5-year deal
SAN FRANCISCO — Community matters so much to Logan Webb that he realizes staying with the San Francisco Giants for the long haul is an opportunity to cherish.
The right-hander from Rocklin outside Sacramento reached a $90 million, five-year agreement with the Giants on Friday that keeps him with the franchise from 2024-28.
Umpire Vanover released from hospital
CLEVELAND — Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover was released from the hospital Friday, two days after being hit in the head with a relay throw by a Guardians player during a game against the New York Yankees.
Vanover was discharged from the Cleveland Clinic after being under care for two nights and will remain off the field until he’s cleared by MLB’s medical personnel.
GOLF
Walker leads RBC Heritage
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Jimmy Walker shot his second straight 65 on Friday and held a three-stroke lead over Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele halfway through the RBC Heritage.
Lurking not too far back is Masters champion Jon Rahm, who shook off his first-round struggles to shoot a 7-under 64 and moved back into the mix just six shots down.
