Gabe Vincent scored a career-best 28 points, Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 108-102, in a matchup of short-handed teams Thursday night in Miami.
Jimmy Butler had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who got 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from Victor Oladipo.
Max Strus had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Miami (23-20), which moved a season-best three games over .500, even with starters Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin sidelined.
Jrue Holiday had 24 points and 11 assists for the Bucks, who were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Serge Ibaka and Joe Ingles.
Jevon Carter scored 18, Jordan Nwora had 16, AJ Green scored 15 and Bobby Portis had 12 for the Bucks.
The teams play again in Miami on Saturday afternoon.
Thunder 133, 76ers 114 — At Philadelphia: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points and Josh Giddey had 20 to lead Oklahoma City. The Thunder won for the fourth time in six games but this was perhaps their signature win of the season. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid had 30 points and 10 rebounds.
Celtics 109, Nets 98 — At New York: Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Boston pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Brooklyn in the Nets’ first game since losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury.
Raptors 124, Hornets 114 — At Toronto: Pascal Siakam scored 35 points, Scottie Barnes added 21 and the Toronto Raptors have won three consecutive games for the first time this season.
