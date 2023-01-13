Gabe Vincent scored a career-best 28 points, Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 108-102, in a matchup of short-handed teams Thursday night in Miami.

Jimmy Butler had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who got 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from Victor Oladipo.

