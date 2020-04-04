A unique Hall of Fame class will be announced today in a unique way.
Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are all expected to be officially announced as part of the 2020 class of enshrinees by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, which typically reveals its annual selections at college basketball’s Final Four. This year, with sports shut down because of the global coronavirus pandemic, the announcement will be televised from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Conn., with some elements of the show taped ahead of time.
Bryant, Duncan and Garnett, with a combined 11 championships and 48 All-Star seasons between them, are all first-time finalists and locks to be in this class. Only six players in NBA history have been selected to 15 or more All-Star Games — and Bryant, Duncan and Garnett are three of them.
The other four finalists have all made it this far before, falling short of enshrinement previously: Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, five-time Division II coach of the year and 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley University, two-time AP college coach of the year Eddie Sutton and Rudy Tomjanovich, who won two NBA titles as coach of the Houston Rockets.
Report: Bulls to shake up front office
CHICAGO — The Bulls will start a formal search process to hire an executive with full authority on basketball decisions next week, a source confirmed to the Chicago Tribune on Friday. The Bulls plan to seek permission to interview Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas and Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster. Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan and Miami Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon are also expected to be initial targets, according to two other outlets.
FOOTBALL
Chiefs agree to re-worked deal with Watkins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs and wide receiver Sammy Watkins have agreed on a restructured one-year contract that gives the franchise much-needed salary cap relief, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. The person said Watkins will make $9 million in base salary but that incentives could drive the total package to $16 million. More important for the club, the deal will give the Chiefs about $5 million in salary cap savings ahead of the NFL draft.
Bucs re-sign backup QB Gabbert
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed free agent backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert to a one-year contract. The 10th-year veteran spent all of last season on injured reserve after hurting his shoulder during the preseason.
Lions to sign CB Roberts
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Darryl Roberts. The Lions announced the move Friday. Roberts spent the past four seasons with the New York Jets. Like many of Detroit’s recent acquisitions, he also has ties to the New England Patriots.
CORONAVIRUS
MLB vets on minor league deals to get $50K
NEW YORK — About 370 players who were at big league spring training with minor league contracts will get advance payments of up to $50,000 each from the Major League Baseball Players Association. The money approved Friday by the union’s executive board will be in addition to $400 weekly allowances being paid to all minor leaguers through May 31 by the Major League Baseball.
Players can receive $5,000 if they have at least one day or major league service. The amount increases to $7,500 for one year of service, $15,000 for two, $25,000 for three and $50,000 for six.
Harper donates $500K to relief efforts
Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is donating $500,000 to help coronavirus relief efforts in his hometown of Las Vegas and in Philadelphia. Harper and his wife, Kayla, are giving money to Direct Relief and Three Square in Las Vegas and Philabundance in Philadelphia.
Summer baseball league cancels season
One of the major summer baseball leagues for college players has canceled its season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioner Bruce Alger of the Valley Baseball League in Virginia said the executive committee unanimously agreed the risk to players’ health would be too great.
Preakness Stakes looking for new date
BALTIMORE — The Preakness is looking for a new date this year and has decided to cancel the infield party that is a staple of the Triple Crown race normally held on the third Saturday in May. The owners of Pimlico Race Course and the Maryland Jockey Club said in a statement Friday that the outbreak of the coronavirus around the country has caused officials to delay the race and cancel InfieldFest 2020.
Kings facility transformed into field hospital
The Sacramento Kings’ former arena and practice facility is being converted into a surge field hospital for COVID-19 and trauma care patients. The arena, in suburban Natomas, was the Kings’ home from 1988 until 2016, when they moved into a downtown facility. The Kings are also donating 100,000 medical masks and $250,000 to community service organizations.
Embiid, 76ers owners donate $1.3M
Philadelphia 76ers owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, as well as All-Star center Joel Embiid made a combined contribution of $1.3 million to Penn Medicine. The money established a funding campaign for COVID-19 antibody testing of front line health care workers.
WNBA postpones start of season
NEW YORK — The WNBA season will not start on time next month because of the coronavirus pandemic, and when it begins is unclear. The league announced Friday it will delay the season for an indefinite period. Training camps were to open on April 26 and the regular season on May 15.
LPGA U.S. Open moved to December
The U.S. Women’s Open in Houston is now scheduled for two weeks before Christmas. The LPGA Tour pushed back the resumption of its schedule until the middle of June and found slots for three tournaments that have been postponed.