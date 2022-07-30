Vikings Football
Buy Now

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins takes part in drills during training camp Wednesday in Eagan, Minn.

 Abbie Parr The Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. — Kirk Cousins dropped back during a drill this spring, looked left and pivoted right to pass to a different spot he felt better about on that particular play against that defensive alignment.

Then came the correction from Minnesota’s new head coach.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.