WWCup Spain England Soccer
Buy Now

Team Spain celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday.

 Steve Markham The Associated Press

SYDNEY — Spain wanted to celebrate its first Women’s World Cup trophy, not dredge up the turmoil that surrounded the team.

Olga Carmona scored in the first half and Spain held on for a 1-0 victory over England on Sunday to cap the month-long tournament.

Recommended for you