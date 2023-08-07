US Classic Gymnastics
Simone Biles reacts after performing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

 Erin Hooley The Associated Press

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Simone Biles spent two years trying to distance herself from those strange days in Tokyo and all the outside noise that came along with it.

She dove into therapy and slowly — very slowly — returned to training even though she wavered on whether she was really up for a third Olympics and all of the pressure and expectations that come with it when you’re considered the greatest of all time.

