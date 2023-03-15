Anthony Davis had 35 points and 17 rebounds, Malik Beasley hit seven 3-pointers in just the first half, and the Los Angeles Lakers took a 36-point, second-quarter lead on their way to a 123-108 victory at the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.
Beasley finished with 24 points for the Lakers, who shot 18 of 39 from 3-point range — including 15 of 27 before halftime. D’Angelo Russell added 17 points to help Los Angeles (34-35) move one game ahead of New Orleans (33-36) in the Western Conference standings as both clubs try remain in contention for a spot in the postseason.
Raptors 125, Nuggets 110 — At Toronto: Fred VanVleet scored 36 points, O.G. Anunoby had 24 and Toronto used a franchise-record 49-point first quarter to beat Denver.
Thunder 121, Nets 107 — At Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, Josh Giddey had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, and Oklahoma City beat Brooklyn.
Spurs 132, Magic 114 — At San Antonio: Jeremy Sochan had 29 points and 10 rebounds and San Antonio had a franchise-high 22 3-pointers and season-high 39 assists in a win over Orlando.
Cavaliers 120, Hornets 104 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Evan Mobley had 26 points and Cleveland scored 35 points off Charlotte turnovers to beat the Hornets.
Wizards 117, Pistons 97 — At Washington: Bradley Beal scored 36 points, and Washington snapped its three-game losing streak with a victory over Detroit.
