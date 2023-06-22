Psychedelics Culture
Buy Now

FILE - New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles during an NFL football news conference at the Jets' training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Months after Colorado’s voters decided to join Oregon in decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms, Denver will host a conference this week put on by a psychedelic advocacy group bringing together an unlikely cohort of speakers — including Rodgers, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, and rapper Jaden Smith, the son of actor Will Smith. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

 Seth Wenig

DENVER (AP) — Months after Colorado's voters decided to join Oregon in decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms, Denver is hosing conference this week put on by a psychedelic advocacy group bringing together an unlikely cohort of speakers — including an NFL star, a former Republican governor and a rapper.

The conference and the thousands expected to attend is an indication of the creep, or perhaps leap, of cultural acceptance for psychedelic substances that proponents say may offer benefits for things like post-traumatic stress disorder and alcoholism. Still, medical experts caution that more research is needed on the drugs' efficacy and the extent of the risks of psychedelics, which can cause hallucinations.