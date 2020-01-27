COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio state lawmaker introduced legislation Thursday requiring all major and minor league baseball teams in the state to install protective netting from foul pole to foul pole.
State Rep. John Patterson introduced his bill in response to concern from a constituent blinded in one eye by a hard-hit foul ball, The Columbus Dispatch reported.
Dina Simpson, 46, has been pushing for the change since her injury in 2017.
She was sitting along the third-base line with her family at a Lake County Captains game outside Cleveland when she was struck in the eye by a line drive. She suffered a concussion, a broken nose and a broken orbital bone. She has been told by doctors that her right eye is permanently blinded.
“I’m thankful I took the hit and not my son,” said Simpson, who was sitting with her 4-year-old when she was struck.
The Captains, a Single A farm club for the Cleveland Indians, extended netting to the end of the dugouts before the 2018 season.
The legislation from Patterson, a Geauga County Democrat, would require pole-to-pole netting be installed by the 2021 season. No additional protection would be required in front of the outfield bleachers.
Similar safety concerns have arisen elsewhere in the country. A 2-year-old girl sitting on her grandfather’s lap at a Houston Astros game last season was struck by a foul ball, causing a fractured skull and permanent brain damage, an attorney for the girl’s family said.
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced in December that protective netting at every park must extend “substantially beyond the end of the dugout.” He said seven teams will have netting from foul pole to foul pole.
FOOTBALL
Chiefs, 49ers arrive in Miami for Super Bowl
MIAMI — Kansas City waited 50 years to get back to a Super Bowl. And then the Chiefs had to wait a few extra minutes once they got to Miami.
It took workers at Miami International Airport about three attempts to get one of the rolling staircases that the Chiefs would use to deplane properly lined up with the front door of their chartered jet. The delay was brief, and coach Andy Reid and the rest of the Chiefs’ delegation to make their way into the hangar for the short walk to waiting buses.
The first media session for the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers — who arrived a couple hours after the Chiefs did on Sunday — is Monday night, when the NFL has Super Bowl Opening Night at Marlins Park.
GOLF
Herbert wins 1st European Tour title
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Lucas Herbert marked Australia Day in his native country by capturing his first professional title, beating Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa at the second hole of a playoff to win the Dubai Desert Classic after a wild final round on Sunday.
Herbert rolled in a birdie putt from 2 feet at the 18th on his third trip up the last hole at Emirates Golf Club, after Bezuidenhout failed to get up and down from the back of the green for his own birdie. They had both shot 4-under 68s to come from way back in the field to finish on 9-under 279, two strokes clear of three players — Tom Lewis (74), Dean Burmester (72) and Adri Arnaus (70).
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Madelene Sagstrom won the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour title, birdieing the par-3 17th to tie for the lead and winning with a par when Nasa Hataoka missed a 3-footer on the last.
Sagstrom finished with a 2-under 70 for a 17-under 271 total at rain-softened Boca Rio Golf Club.
Hataoka shot 69. The Japanese player birdied Nos. 15 and 16 to take the lead, then fell into a tie when Sagstrom birdied the 17th and lost with the bogey on the par-4 18th.
MOTOR SPORTS
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Wayne Taylor Racing won the prestigious Rolex 24 at Daytona on Sunday for the second consecutive year, the third time in four seasons and fourth time overall, and moved within two Rolex victories of Chip Ganassi’s record six wins.
It was the first victory for the team owner without a Taylor behind the wheel and he grabbed his head in celebration, slammed the pit stand, then hugged his all-star driver lineup. This Wayne Taylor Racing team came without either of the Taylor sons. Jordan, the youngest, left the team this year to become a factory driver for Corvette Racing while Ricky is in his third season driving an Acura for Team Penske.
HOCKEY
Pacific Division wins all-star event
ST. LOUIS — Hockey’s young skill was on display at the NHL All-Star 3-on-3 tournament.
Boston’s 23-year-old David Pastrnak, Edmonton’s 24-year-old Leon Draisaitl and Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson put on an offensive show in the 3-on-3 finale. Draisaitl and Pettersson’s Pacific Division team beat Pastrnak’s Atlantic 5-4 Saturday night in the fifth incarnation of 3-on-3 making up the All-Star Game.
Pastrnak, the league’s leading goal scorer at the break, was named All-Star MVP after scoring four goals and adding two assists. San Jose’s Tomas Hertl, who at 26 was among the oldest players to shine in the 3 on 3, scored five goals to help the Pacific come away with the win.
Pettersson and Chicago’s Patrick Kane — who was cheered and booed by fans in enemy territory — tried to score a lacrosse goal. Neither was successful, though it has happened twice in the NHL this season.
‘International flavor’ might be on horizon
ST. LOUIS — The NHL All-Star Game featured North America against the World in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and something similar could be coming back next year.
The league is in talks with players to bring what Commissioner Gary Bettman called a “distinct international flavor” to 2021 All-Star Weekend in South Florida. Not quite North America versus the World but more like a miniature 3-on-3 tournament with players representing the U.S., Canada and other top hockey countries.
It’s not a replacement for the Olympics, but players are largely in favor of spicing up All-Star festivities and playing for more than divisional pride.