News in your town

Pro day cancellations forcing changes to NFL draft process

Column: Virus will make the timeline for sports, too

Sports briefs: Trump to Little Leaguers: Should be playing soon

Women’s college basketball: Clarke makes best of rough situation

Pro baseball: Dubuque’s Isenhart signs on to save minors

The Class of 2020: A look at basketball's new Hall of Famers

Trump talks with US pro sports leaders to discuss virus

Trump meets with U.S. pro sports leaders to discuss virus

The biggest bad guy at WrestleMania is coronavirus

Column: Remembering Final Four that never was in the A-T-L

More than the Score: Perfect Game honors tri-state baseball players

Sports briefs: Basketball Hall of Fame set to announce 2020 class

Column: Remembering Final Four that never was in the A-T-L

Bears declare open competition between Trubisky, Foles

College basketball: Pemsl to transfer from Iowa for final season

USHL: Former Fighting Saints find success across the pond

Prep athletics: IHSAA, IGHSAU hope spring season can still take place

Illinois bans activities at state parks amid virus outbreak

College basketball: Dubuque native to transfer from Iowa for final season

1 century ago, sports rises from ravages of war, disease; UD student stars

Sports briefs: Patriots use team plane to fly N95 in from China

White Sox broadcaster, former pitcher dies at 70

Chiefs' Reid plotting Super Bowl defense from his basement

Michigan State AD defends Izzo after witness report

Prep athletics: Iowa schools to stay closed, putting spring sports season in jeopardy

Prep athletics: Iowa schools to stay closed, spring sports season in jeopardy

TH Athlete of Week: Schemmel carries on East Dubuque tradition

Commentary: Say no to bizarre ideas to get sports going again

Sports briefs: Garza collects another all-American honor

Virus forces Wimbledon cancellation for 1st time since WWII

College wrestling: Former WD star adding fuel to fire

Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since WWII because of virus

Column: As we battle virus, don't forget 1919 Stanley Cup

MLB: Cubs-Cardinals series in London in June canceled

NFL team owners vote to expand playoffs to 14 teams

NBA: 'The Last Dance' look at Jordan's last title starts April 19

NASCAR industry steps up to produce PPE's in COVID-19 crisis

How paths might have changed under expanded NFL playoffs

Masks on the field? Ahmed ready if games can be played