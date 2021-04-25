A capsule look at AFC teams heading into this week’s draft:
AFC NORTH
5. CINCINNATI BENGALS (4-11-1)
FREE AGENCY: Lost defensive linemen Geno Atkins and Carl Lawson, receivers A.J. Green and John Ross, cornerbacks William Jackson and Mackensie Alexander, offensive linemen Bobby Hart and B.J. Finney, TE Cethan Carter, K Randy Bullock, RB Giovani Bernard and S Shawn Williams. Signed defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Larry Ogunjobi, cornerbacks Mike Hilton, Chidobe Awuzi and Eli Apple, OL Riley Reiff and S Ricardo Allen.
THEY NEED: OL, WR, DE.
THEY DON’T NEED: QB, CB, S.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Oregon OT Penei Sewell, LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase, Florida TE Kyle Pitts.
OUTLOOK: With the fifth overall pick, the Bengals are eyeing Sewell, the 2019 Outland Trophy winner. Offensive line is a clear need, and Cincinnati signed 33-year-old free agent tackle Riley Reiff to try to shore it up. If Sewell is gone or the Bengals shift gears, Pitts or Chase could provide another top playmaker for Burrow. The Bengals’ biggest needs — offensive line, receiver and edge rusher — are considered the strongest positions in this year’s draft.
24. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (12-5)
FREE AGENCY: Lost LB Bud Dupree, RB James Conner, LT Alejandro Villanueva, OL Matt Feiler, DB Mike Hilton, LB Avery Williamson. Released CB Steven Nelson. Also, C Maurkice Pouncey and TE Vance McDonald retired.
THEY NEED: OT, C, RB, TE, EDGE, ILB, QB.
THEY DON’T NEED: WR, OLB, CB, K.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama RB Najee Harris, Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins, Alabama C Landon Dickerson, Wake Forest DE Carlos Basham.
OUTLOOK: The Steelers are — at least in theory — gearing up for one last ride with the 39-year-old Roethlisberger. He restructured his contract to free up some money for wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who surprisingly returned on a one-year deal rather than leave in free agency. Even with no QB successor plan, Pittsburgh is likely going to do what it can to provide him with better protection and a better running game after the Steelers finished dead last in yards rushing in 2020. Bud Dupree’s exit leaves a need for fresh blood in the pass rush.
26. CLEVELAND BROWNS (12-6)
FREE AGENCY: Lost DE Olivier Vernon, LB B.J. Goodson, S Karl Joseph, S Andrew Sendejo, OT Kendall Lamm. Released DT Sheldon Richardson. Signed DE Jadeveon Clowney, S John Johnson III, LB Anthony Walker, DE Takkarist McKinley, CB Troy Hill. Re-signed WR Rashard Higgins, K Cody Parkey, LB Malcolm Smith, PR/KR Jojo Natson.
THEY NEED: CB, DT, DE, LB, G, WR.
THEY DON’T NEED: QB, RB, OT.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley, Alabama DT Christian Barmore, Georgia CB Eric Stokes, Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II, Tulsa LB Zaven Collins, Miami, Fla. DT Jaelan Phillips.
OUTLOOK: General manager Andrew Berry’s roster restoration has been superb. He’s plugged holes on both sides of the ball, overhauling the defense this offseason. That could continue early in this draft with an eye on the secondary to find a potential starting cornerback in case Greedy Williams has issues with a shoulder injury that sidelined him in 2020. Don’t be surprised if Berry, who enters with nine picks, moves up if he really likes one of the top cornerbacks.
27. BALTIMORE RAVENS (12-6)
FREE AGENCY: Lost LS Morgan Cox, QB Robert Griffin III, RB Mark Ingram II, LB Matthew Judon, WR Chris Moore, DE Yannick Ngakoue, C Matt Skura, WR Willie Snead, WR De’Anthony Thomas, DE Jihad Ward, CB Tramon Williams Sr. Signed TE Josh Oliver, CB Geno Stone, WR Sammy Watkins, G Kevin Zeitler, LB Chris Board, LB Tyus Bowser, DT Justin Ellis, LB L.J. Fort, LB Pernell McPhee, DE Derek Wolfe.
THEY NEED: WR, OLB, DE, OL, S.
THEY DON’T NEED: QB, RB, DT, K.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: LSU WR Terrace Marshall, Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman, Penn State DE Jayson Oweh, Georgia OLB-EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Miami (Fla.) DE Jaelan Phillips, Tulsa OLB Zaven Collins, TCU FS Trevon Moehrig.
OUTLOOK: GM Eric DeCosta is looking to boost the Ravens’ passing attack that ranked last in the NFL in yards per game and attempts. This year’s draft is deep at wide receiver and Baltimore could find potential playmakers on all three days. The main question is whether Baltimore uses a first-round pick to select a wideout for the second time in three years. The Ravens could use a pass rusher after Judon, Ngakoue and Ward left via free agency.
AFC EAST
2 & 23. NEW YORK JETS (2-14)
FREE AGENCY: Traded Darnold to Carolina. Placed franchise tag on S Marcus Maye. Lost WR Breshad Perriman, QB Joe Flacco, S Matthias Farley, OLs Josh Andrews and Pat Elflein and LBs Tarell Basham, Jordan Jenkins and Frankie Luvu. Released DE Henry Anderson. Signed DEs Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry, WRs Corey Davis and Keelan Cole, RB Tevin Coleman, DL Sheldon Rankins, LBs Jarrad Davis and Del’Shawn Phillips, S Lamarcus Joyner, TE Tyler Kroft, OL Dan Feeney, CB Justin Hardee. Re-signed TE Daniel Brown, WR Vyncint Smith and RB Josh Adams.
THEY NEED: QB, CB, OL, WR, RB, Edge.
THEY DON’T NEED: DL, P.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: BYU QB Zach Wilson; Ohio State QB Justin Fields.
OUTLOOK: GM Joe Douglas pressed the reset button on the franchise by trading Darnold and setting his sights on drafting his replacement with the second overall pick. All signs point to Wilson being the choice, especially after his impressive pro day at BYU in front of Douglas, Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. New York has 10 overall picks, including No. 23, and that’s where the intrigue is. The Jets have several needs — including offensive line, cornerback, running back, edge rusher — and they’ll have a chance to add another impact player in the first round to pair with their new QB.
6. MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-6)
FREE AGENCY: Lost QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, C Ted Karras, DT Davon Godchaux, RB Matt Breida, T Julien Davenport, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, P Matt Haack. Signed WR Will Fuller, C Matt Skura, QB Jacoby Brissett, DT Adam Butler, RB Malcolm Brown, TE/FB Cethan Carter, CB Justin Coleman, WR Robert Foster, NT John Jenkins, OL D.J. Fluker, P Michael Palardy, LB Brennan Scarlett, LB Duke Riley. Re-signed LB Elandon Roberts, LB Vince Biegel, WR Mack Hollins, G Adam Pankey.
THEY NEED: DE, RB, WR, OL, LB, CB, QB.
THEY DON’T NEED: DT, S, TE.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Florida TE Kyle Pitts, LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase, Alabama WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle, Oregon T Penei Sewell.
OUTLOOK: The Dolphins are eager to ease the load on Tagovailoa, and they’ll likely use their top pick on a pass catcher. General manager Chris Grier has already traded down from the third pick to 12th and then back up to sixth. Another deal is possible if the Dolphins can acquire another draft pick by moving down while still landing Smith or Waddle. Or, if the Dolphins want Pitts, they might swing a deal for the Atlanta Falcons’ fourth overall choice.
15. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-9)
FREE AGENCY: Lost WR Edelman (retired), S Patrick Chung (retired), LG Joe Thuney, RT Marcus Cannon (trade), TE Ryan Izzo (trade), DL Adam Butler, LB Terrence Brooks, WR Donte Moncrief, LB Brandon Copeland. Signed TE Jonnu Smith, DT Davon Godchaux, LB Matt Judon, DB Jalen Mills, DL Henry Anderson, WR Nelson Agholor, WR Kendrick Bourne, TE Hunter Henry, C Ted Karras, LB Kyle Van Noy, DE Montravius Adams, LB Raekwon McMillan. Re-signed Newton, C David Andrews, RB James White, DT Lawrence Guy, DE Deatrich Wise Jr., CB Justin Bethel, K Nick Folk, DT Carl Davis, S Cody Davis.
THEY NEED: QB, WR, OT, G, LB, CB.
THEY DON’T NEED: DL, RB.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama QB Mac Jones, North Dakota State QB Trey Lance, Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II, South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn, Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater, Tulsa LB Zaven Collins.
OUTLOOK: The Patriots spent big during the first wave of free agency, filling many holes on both sides of the ball. But finding their quarterback of the future is the priority with Newton back on a one-year deal. New England has the assets to trade up and target sought prospects such as Jones or Lance. The Patriots also could use their first-round pick at cornerback with uncertainty surrounding CB Stephon Gilmore’s future.
30. BUFFALO BILLS (15-6)
FREE AGENCY: Lost WRs John Brown and Andre Roberts, DE Trent Murphy, DL Quinton Jefferson, S Dean Marlowe, CB Josh Norman, TE Tyler Kroft, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, QB Matt Barkley, RB T.J. Yeldon, OLs Ty Nsekhe and Brian Winters, P Corey Bojorquez. Signed WRs Emmanuel Sanders and Brandon Powell, P Matt Haack, QB Mitchell Trubisky, LB Tyrell Adams, TE Jacob Hollister, RB Matt Breida, DE Efe Obada, and OLs Bobby Hart, Jamil Douglas, Forrest Lamp and Trey Adams (who has since announced retirement). Re-signed LB Matt Milano, OLs Jon Feliciano and Daryl Winters, WR Isaiah McKenzie, CB Levi Wallace, and RB Taiwan Jones.
THEY NEED: DE, CB, TE, S.
THEY DON’T NEED: QB, WR, OT.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr., Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson, South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn, Penn State DE Jayson Oweh, Washington DL Levi Onwuzurike, Washington LB Joe Tryon, Wake Forest DE Carlos Basham, Alabama RB Najee Harris.
OUTLOOK: GM Brandon Beane methodically reworked his team’s tight salary cap to not only retain Milano, Feliciano and Winters, but also add Sanders and offensive line depth, and upgrade backup QB spot with Trubisky. Glaring needs are upgrading pass rush and fill starting CB spot opposite Tre’Davious White.
AFC SOUTH
1 & 25. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1-15)
FREE AGENCY: With more money and more holes than anyone else, Jacksonville chose the value route. New coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke avoided the highest-priced free agents and ended up signing 14 newcomers, including WR Marvin Jones, CB Shaquil Griffin, S Rayshawn Jenkins and DL Roy Robertson-Harris. Jacksonville also traded for DT Malcom Brown. The most surprising decision was re-signing more than a dozen guys from the previous regime, including LT Cam Robinson, DE Dawuane Smoot and CBs Tre Herndon and Sidney Jones.
THEY NEED: QB, S, TE, DL, OLB, RB.
THEY DON’T NEED: OL, WR, ILB, CB, P, K.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Clemson’s Lawrence is the slam-dunk choice, pairing him and Meyer as the faces of the franchise for the foreseeable future.
OUTLOOK: It’s no coincidence that Meyer’s foray into the NFL comes with a team he can shape quickly. The longtime college coach with three national championships has 10 draft picks, including five of the first 65 selections, and will put his blueprint on a small-market franchise that has enjoyed little success over the past two decades. Knowing Lawrence was a viable QB option surely swayed Meyer’s decision to leave the broadcast booth and return to the sideline. Lawrence is widely regarded as the most NFL-ready QB prospect since Andrew Luck and should give Meyer and Jacksonville a chance for early and sustained success.
21. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (11-6)
FREE AGENCY: Lost DE Denico Autry, QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Tremon Smith, LB Anthony Walker, S Tavon Wilson. Signed OT Julien Davenport, DE Isaac Rochell, OT Sam Tevi. Re-signed CB T.J. Carrie, WR T.Y. Hilton, OL Joey Hunt, RB Marlon Mack, S George Odum, WR Zach Pascal, CB Xavier Rhodes. Acquired in trade QB Carson Wentz. Lost retired LT Anthony Castonzo, Rivers.
THEY NEED: LT, DE, CB, LB.
THEY DON’T NEED: QB, RB.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Michigan DE Kwitty Paye, Miami DE Jaelan Phillips, Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley, Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II, Tulsa LB Zaven Collins.
OUTLOOK: GM Chris Ballard has his top “draft pick” in place after getting Wentz in a trade with Philadelphia. In his first four seasons, Ballard has shown he’s not afraid to make trades and he’s adept at finding hidden gems. So while the Colts need a long-term replacement for Castonzo and have a glaring need for an edge rusher, don’t be surprised if Ballard picks a cornerback — or more likely collects additional draft chips by dealing his first-round spot.
22. TENNESSEE TITANS (11-5)
FREE AGENCY: Lost WR Corey Davis, TE Jonnu Smith, OLB Jadeveon Clowney, K Stephen Gostkowski, DL DaQuan Jones, CB Desmond King, TE MyCole Pruitt, DE Jack Crawford. Released CB Adoree Jackson, CB Malcolm Butler, S Kenny Vaccaro, RT Dennis Kelly, WR Adam Humphries. Signed LB Bud Dupree, DE Denico Autry, WR Josh Reynolds, CB Janoris Jenkins, LS Morgan Cox, CB Kevin Johnson, OT Kendall Lamm. Re-signed LB Jayon Brown, OL Ty Sambrailo, TE Geoff Swaim.
THEY NEED: WR, CB, OLB, OT, TE.
THEY DON’T NEED: RB, QB, S, P.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn, Purdue WR Rondale Moore, Miami, Fla. DE Jaelen Phillips, Georgia LB Azeez Ojulari, Tulsa LB Zaven Collins.
OUTLOOK: GM Jon Robinson has to make up for busting on last year’s first-round pick. He traded offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson to Miami in March after getting only four snaps out of the rookie, so they will need another lineman in this draft. The bigger needs now are another wide receiver with Davis now with the Jets, cornerback after cutting Jackson and Butler, and more pass rush help to help a defense that had only 19 sacks last season.
67. HOUSTON TEXANS (4-12)
FREE AGENCY: Lost DE J.J. Watt, WR Will Fuller, C Nick Martin, LB Benardrick McKinney, P Bryan Anger, G Senio Kelemete, RB Duke Johnson, FB Cullen Gillaspia, C/G Zach Fulton, TE Darren Fells. Signed QB Tyrod Taylor, RBs Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay, C Justin Britt, WR Donte Moncrief, Alex Erickson and Chris Conley, CBs Vernon Hargreaves and Desmond King, P Cameron Johnston, LBs Christian Kirksey, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Jordan Jenkins and Justin Thomas, KR Andre Roberts, DT Maliek Collins, S Terrence Brooks, G Justin McCray.
THEY NEED: DE, WR, CB.
THEY DON’T NEED: QB, RB, LB.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: North Carolina WR Dyami Brown, Oklahoma DE Ronnie Perkins, Houston DE Payton Turner, USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kentucky CB Kelvin Joseph.
OUTLOOK: New GM Nick Caserio has a tough task of trying to improve a team without a first- or second-round pick while dealing with uncertainty at QB amid Deshaun Watson’s legal problems. Houston could use depth at defensive end and receiver after J.J. Watt and Will Fuller left in free agency. But it’s unlikely that the Texans could find a starter at either position with their first pick not coming until 67th.
AFC WEST
9. DENVER BRONCOS (5-11)
FREE AGENCY: Signed CBs Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller, RB Mike Boone, DL Shamar Stephen. Re-signed S Justin Simmons, DE Shelby Harris, S Kareem Jackson, WR/PR/KR Diontae Spencer. Exercised OLB Von Miller’s 2021 option. Released CB A.J. Bouye, DL Jurrell Casey, TE Nick Vannett. Lost RB Phillip Lindsay, OLB Jeremiah Attaochu, DE DeMarcus Walker, OT Elijah Wilkinson.
THEY NEED: OT, QB, ILB, CB, DL.
THEY DON’T NEED: WR, TE, S, K, G.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: QB Trey Lance, QB Justin Fields, OT Penei Sewell, CB Patrick Surtain II.
OUTLOOK: This marks Paton’s first chance to run the show after serving several years as Rick Spielman’s right-hand man in Minnesota. Paton can afford to be patient — he signed a six-year contract — but Fangio (12-20) and OC Pat Shurmur are essentially on prove-it status in 2021 and will want draft picks who can help them win right away. Paton dangled Lock as trade bait in the offseason, so we’ll see if he’s all-in on the third-year pro who’s 8-10 as Denver’s starter while missing 14 games in his first two seasons.
13. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (7-9)
FREE AGENCY: Lost TE Hunter Henry, C Dan Feeney, OT Sam Tevi, G Forrest Lamp, QB Tyrod Taylor, S Rayshawn Jenkins, LBs Denzel Perryman and Nick Vigil. Released CB Casey Hayward and OG Trai Turner. Signed C Corey Linsley, Gs Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi, TE Jared Cook, QB Chase Daniel, LB Kyle Fackrell, CB Ryan Smith. Re-signed CB Michael Davis.
THEY NEED: OT, TE, WR, LB, CB, S.
THEY DON’T NEED: QB, RB, DE.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater, Oregon OT Penei Sewell, Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw, Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle, South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn.
OUTLOOK: GM Tom Telesco is on his third coach with Brandon Staley. Even though Telesco has done a good job selecting skill position players, he has missed badly on the offensive line. If Herbert is to continue to make progress, he needs better protection up front. With LA’s defense switching to a 3-4 base scheme, there must be upgrades at linebacker.
17. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (8-8)
FREE AGENCY: The Raiders traded starting OL Rodney Hudson, Trent Brown and Gabe Jackson for mid-round picks in an attempt to save money on the offensive line. The biggest addition was DE Yannick Ngakoue, the team’s best edge rusher since Khalil Mack was traded in 2018. Las Vegas also added depth pieces on the defensive line but did little to address the secondary other than bringing back S Karl Joseph for a second stint. WR John Brown was signed to replace Nelson Agholor and Kenyan Drake adds a pass-catching RB with starter Josh Jacobs.
THEY NEED: OL, S, CB, WR.
THEY DON’T NEED: QB, RB, TE.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Virginia Tech OL Christian Darrisaw, Oklahoma State OL Teven Jenkins, TCU S Trevon Moehrig.
OUTLOOK: The Raiders enter the draft with glaring needs at right tackle and free safety and could address those spots in the first two rounds. There are still questions at cornerback despite using high draft picks on Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette the past two seasons.
31. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (16-3)
FREE AGENCY: Lost WR Sammy Watkins, RB Damien Williams, OLs Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz, Austin Reiter and Kelechi Osemele, DEs Tanoh Kpassagnon and Alex Okafor, TE Deon Yelder, LB Damien Wilson, DT Mike Pennel, CBs Bashaud Breeland, Antonio Hamilton and Alex Brown. Re-signed FS Daniel Sorensen, RBs Darrel Williams and Elijah McGuire, WR Demarcus Robinson, TE Nick Keizer, DE Taco Charlton, OLs Andrew Wylie and Mike Remmers. Signed OLs Austin Blythe, Joe Thuney and Kyle Long, DT Jarran Reed, FB Michael Burton, TE Blake Bell.
THEY NEED: OT, WR, CB, MLB, TE.
THEY DON’T NEED: QB, RB, DT, FS.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Michigan OT Jalen Mayfield, Texas OT Samuel Cosmi, Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins, Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood, Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg, Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw, Georgia DE Azeez Ojulari, Penn State DE Jayson Oweh, Missouri MLB Nick Bolton.
OUTLOOK: The Chiefs are rebuilding entire offensive line through free agency and draft, and tackle may be the single biggest need of any team on April 29. They also need a No. 2 wide receiver to play opposite Tyreek Hill, a pass rusher opposite Frank Clark, and more speed and athleticism at middle linebacker. Those are areas GM Brett Veach can address on Day 2 and Day 3.