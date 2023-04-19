MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies aren’t saying whether their star players will be available tonight as both teams try to avoid falling into 0-2 holes before hitting the road in their respective first-round series. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Memphis’ Ja Morant both exited their series openers Sunday after getting hurt on drives to the basket, with Antetokounmpo bruising his lower back and Morant aggravating an already injured right hand. Antetokounmpo didn’t practice Tuesday, but the Bucks haven’t ruled out the possibility the two-time MVP could play Wednesday in Game 2 against the Miami Heat. The Grizzlies called Morant a game-time decision against the Los Angeles Lakers after an MRI revealed no ligament damage. MILWAUKEE — Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro says he will undergo surgery Friday for his broken right hand and likely won’t return this postseason unless his team wins the Eastern Conference title. Herro said Tuesday that the injury requires four to six weeks of recovery. The conference finals start in mid-May and Game 1 of the NBA Finals is June 1. Herro said the extent of his rehabilitation likely meant he could return closer to the NBA Finals rather than the conference finals. BASEBALL NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton is likely to be sidelined for six weeks because of a strained left hamstring, the latest in a string of injuries for the New York Yankees slugger. Stanton has not played a full season since 2018, the first year after the Yankees acquired him from the Miami Marlins. He was hurt Saturday while running out a two-run double in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees placed him on the injured list the following day, his seventh trip to the injured list/disabled list in five seasons with the Yankees and 11th in 14 major league seasons. FOOTBALL PITTSBURGH — The Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers are working on a deal that would send wide receiver Allen Robinson to Pittsburgh. A source with knowledge of the pending agreement tells the Associated Press on Tuesday that Los Angeles would send Robinson and its seventh-round pick (No. 251 overall) in the draft to the Steelers for one of Pittsburgh’s two seventh-round picks (No. 234). CLEVELAND — Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith has died. He was 31. Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and the Browns confirmed his passing on Tuesday. The cause of death was not immediately known. Smith played for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons this season. He previously spent eight seasons in the NFL with Jacksonville, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Las Vegas and Houston. HOCKEY DALLAS — Stars veteran center Joe Pavelski was not at the arena for a team meeting Tuesday, and his status for Game 2 and beyond against the Minnesota Wild was uncertain after a massive hit that took him out of the series-opening loss midway through the second period. When asked if Pavelski, 38, was in concussion protocol, coach Pete DeBoer responded, “I don’t have anything like that yet.” AUTO RACING CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR’s final appeals officer restored points Tuesday that had been stripped from Kaulig Racing for unapproved parts modifications to match the amendments made to Hendrick Motorsports’ penalty for the same infraction. Both teams were stripped of 100 championship points and 10 playoff points for having unapproved parts in inspection at Phoenix Raceway last month. Both teams appealed and a three-member panel restored the Hendrick points, but upheld $400,000 in fines and four race suspensions for four HMS crew chiefs. The Kaulig initial appeal upheld all the penalties and Kaulig took its case to NASCAR’s final appeals officer. OLYMPICS MIES, Switzerland — Russia has been excluded from qualification for the men’s Olympic basketball tournament in Paris next year, basketball’s international governing body FIBA said Tuesday. The decision was widely expected since FIBA has suspended Russia’s teams from international play since shortly after the invasion of Ukraine last year. The International Olympic Committee favors allowing individual athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus to compete as neutrals, but not as national teams, like in basketball.
