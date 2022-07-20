LOS ANGELES — Tony Clark appears likely to stay on as head of the baseball players’ association.
“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I am more than committed to continue to do it,” the former All-Star first baseman told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday.
Now 50, Clark took over as union head in late 2013 following the death of Michael Weiner. Clark led the union during labor negotiations in 2016 and during the deal in March that followed a 99-day lockout. The new agreement expires in December 2026.
Bruce Meyer headed the day-to-day bargaining during the most recent talks and was promoted last week to deputy executive director from senior director of collective bargaining and legal.
MLB moving forward with uniform ads
LOS ANGELES — Major League Baseball is moving ahead with plans for advertising on uniforms next season.
The new labor contract agreed to in March allows teams to add uniform and helmet advertising patches. The San Diego Padres in April became the first team to announce a deal for 2023, with Motorola.
“I think that jersey patches advertisements on jerseys are a reality of life in professional sports,” Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday. “That’s a revenue source that is significant enough that it is really impossible for the sport to ignore over the long haul. I think that’s the truth.”
Cuban defectors not eligible for WBC
LOS ANGELES — Major League Baseball says it is unable to let former and current major leaguers who defected from Cuba play for their nation in the World Baseball Classic.
The Association of Cuban Professional Baseball Players was formed with the goal of gaining entry to the WBC, which will be played next March 8-21. The Baseball Federation of Cuba does not consider players who defected for its national team rosters.
Former Cub Souza retires after 8 seasons
SEATTLE — Outfielder Steven Souza Jr. has announced his retirement after playing parts of eight major league seasons.
Known best for his spectacular diving catch to preserve Jordan Zimmermann’s no-hitter eight years ago as a rookie, Souza said Tuesday on Twitter he is calling it a career. He appeared in six games earlier this season with the Seattle Mariners at age 33, going 3 for 19 at the plate.
Souza played 515 regular-season and playoff games with the Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Mariners since making his debut in 2014.
Mets’ deGrom delays simulated game
NEW YORK — Mets ace Jacob deGrom pushed back a simulated game scheduled for Tuesday after experiencing muscle soreness in his right shoulder.
New York said deGrom’s soreness was mild and the right-hander’s live batting practice was delayed to Thursday “out of an abundance of caution.”
The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since spring training with a stress reaction in his right scapula. He made his third minor league rehab start last Thursday, pitching four innings of one-run ball for Triple-A Syracuse. He has been expected to return shortly after the All-Star break.
BASKETBALL
Ibaka agrees to stay with Bucks
MILWAUKEE — Serge Ibaka is staying with the Milwaukee Bucks. The team announced Tuesday that it had re-signed the 32-year-old center, who came to Milwaukee as part of a four-team deal at the Feb. 10 trade deadline. Terms of the deal weren’t released.
Ibaka averaged 7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 17.8 minutes in 19 games with the Bucks last season.
The Bucks acquired Ibaka while starting center Brook Lopez was still recovering from a back injury that required surgery and caused him to play just 13 regular-season games this past season. Ibaka’s playing time diminished after Lopez returned to action.
Bridges faces domestic violence charges
LOS ANGELES — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is facing three felony domestic violence charges after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children last month, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Tuesday.
District Attorney George Gascón said his office filed one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. Bridges is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
CYCLING
Houle earns emotional Tour stage win
FOIX, France — Canadian cyclist Hugo Houle claimed an emotional first-ever grand tour stage victory on Tuesday, while Jonas Vingegaard stayed in the overall lead of the Tour de France after a tough 16th stage as the race hit the Pyrenees.
Houle had plenty of time to reach his arms out in celebration and point to the sky in memory of his brother, Pierrick, who was killed 10 years ago in a hit-and-run car accident.
Welcome to the discussion.
