Naz Hillmon scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds, and No. 6 Michigan beat No. 21 Iowa, 98-90, on Sunday night at Crisler Arena, despite the Hawkeyes getting 46 points from Caitlin Clark.
Laila Phelia added 24 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Wolverines (20-2, 11-1 Big Ten), and Maddie Nolan contributed 17 points.
Clark was the lone bright spot for the Hawkeyes (15-6, 9-3). She and Sydney Affolter each grabbed six rebounds.
“Caitlin, she’s spectacular,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “She’s just a special player. You’re never out of the game with somebody like her on the floor.”
The Wolverines took the lead a minute and a half into the first quarter and then controlled the game, leading by as much as 25.
Iowa drew within five points late in the fourth quarter, bolstered by a hot streak from Clark, but couldn’t get closer.
The Wolverines dominated in the post, anchored by Hillmon and Phelia. Michigan had 54 points in the paint compared to Iowa’s 34.
Michigan also looked confident from the field, shooting a solid 53%. Nolan, who has looked comfortable behind the arc this season, drained 4 of 6 3-point attempts.
“I thought we were pretty unbelievable,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “We came out without arguably one of our best guards and really did a tremendous job defensively until the fourth quarter. I’m just really proud of our response. ... Thankfully, we had a big enough lead and we were able to handle that.”
It was Michigan’s eighth straight victory and its seventh victory over a ranked opponent this season. The Wolverines had not beaten Iowa since February 2020.
MEN
No. 6 Houston 80, Cincinnati 58 — At Cincinnati: Fabian White Jr. scored 22 points, Jamal Shead had 17 points and Houston won its 12th straight game. Taze Moore scored 13 points and Reggie Chaney added 10 for Houston (20-2, 9-0 American Athletic Conference), which hasn’t lost since Dec. 2 — a one-point loss at then-No. 9 Alabama.
David DeJulius scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half for the Bearcats (15-7, 5-4 American), who dropped their fourth straight to Houston.
No. 15 Providence 71, Georgetownb 52 — At Washington: Georgetown set a school record with its 11th straight loss, while Jared Bynum scored a career-high 32 points to lead Providence to a victory. Coach Patrick Ewing and the Hoyas (6-15, 0-10 Big East) dropped nine games under .500 for the first time since going 3-23 in 1971-72, the season before Hall of Fame coach John Thompson Jr. began his Georgetown career.
No. 16 Ohio State 82, Maryland 67 —At Columbus, Ohio: E.J. Liddell had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead Ohio State. The Buckeyes (14-5, 7-3 Big Ten) led by as much as 22 points in the second half of its fourth victory in five games. They shot 51% from the field, including an 11-for-26 performance from 3-point range.