NASCAR CUP SERIES
FOOD CITY DIRT RACE
Site: Bristol, Tennessee
Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m. and 5:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying races, 5 p.m., 5:15 p.m.; 5:30 p.m., and 5:45 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m.
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway
Race distance: 250 laps, 133.25 miles.
Last year: Brad Keselowski won after starting from the pole (on concrete).
Last race: Ryan Blaney negated a dominating performance by Kyle Larson, passing him for the lead with eight laps remaining to win at Atlanta.
Fast facts: Larson has moved from fifth to second in the points race behind Denny Hamlin. ... Larson led 269 of the 325 laps and won the first two stages at Atlanta. The 269 laps led are more than any other driver has led through six races. ... Hamlin, Larson and Kevin Harvick, who is sixth, all have five top-10 runs this season. ... Bristol is the first of three straight short tracks on the schedule, but the series is off next week.
Next race: April 10, Martinsville, Virginia.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Next race: April 9, Martinsville, Virginia.
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt
Site: Bristol, Tennessee
Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:05 p.m. and 4:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying races, 3:30 p.m., 3:45 p.m.; 4 p.m., and 4:15 p.m.; race, 7 p.m.
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway
Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.
FORMULA ONE
Bahrain Grand Prix
Site: Sakhir, Bahrain
Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:30-7:30 a.m. and 10-11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 7 a.m.-8 a.m.; qualifying, 10-11 a.m.; Sunday, race, 10 a.m.
Track: Bahrain International Circuit
Race distance: 57 laps, 191.5 miles.
INDYCAR
Next race: April 18, Birmingham, Alabama (season opener)
NHRA DRAG RACING
Next event: TBD, Pomona, California; April 16-18, Las Vegas.
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Next event: March 26, Osborn, Missouri; March 27, Eldon, Missouri.