NASCAR CUP SERIES

FOOD CITY DIRT RACE

Site: Bristol, Tennessee

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m. and 5:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying races, 5 p.m., 5:15 p.m.; 5:30 p.m., and 5:45 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m.

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Race distance: 250 laps, 133.25 miles.

Last year: Brad Keselowski won after starting from the pole (on concrete).

Last race: Ryan Blaney negated a dominating performance by Kyle Larson, passing him for the lead with eight laps remaining to win at Atlanta.

Fast facts: Larson has moved from fifth to second in the points race behind Denny Hamlin. ... Larson led 269 of the 325 laps and won the first two stages at Atlanta. The 269 laps led are more than any other driver has led through six races. ... Hamlin, Larson and Kevin Harvick, who is sixth, all have five top-10 runs this season. ... Bristol is the first of three straight short tracks on the schedule, but the series is off next week.

Next race: April 10, Martinsville, Virginia.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Next race: April 9, Martinsville, Virginia.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt

Site: Bristol, Tennessee

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:05 p.m. and 4:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying races, 3:30 p.m., 3:45 p.m.; 4 p.m., and 4:15 p.m.; race, 7 p.m.

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.

FORMULA ONE

Bahrain Grand Prix

Site: Sakhir, Bahrain

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:30-7:30 a.m. and 10-11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 7 a.m.-8 a.m.; qualifying, 10-11 a.m.; Sunday, race, 10 a.m.

Track: Bahrain International Circuit

Race distance: 57 laps, 191.5 miles.

INDYCAR

Next race: April 18, Birmingham, Alabama (season opener)

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next event: TBD, Pomona, California; April 16-18, Las Vegas.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next event: March 26, Osborn, Missouri; March 27, Eldon, Missouri.

