COPENHAGEN — Denmark’s team doctor said Sunday that soccer star Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped and that “he was gone” before being resuscitated with a defibrillator at the European Championship.
Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 group game against Finland on Saturday and was given lengthy medical treatment before regaining consciousness.
“He was gone. And we did cardiac resuscitation. And it was cardiac arrest,” said team doctor Morten Boesen, who led the work in giving Eriksen treatment on the field. “How close were we? I don’t know. We got him back after one defib. That’s quite fast.”
Eriksen was in stable condition at a Copenhagen hospital and had spoken to teammates via video link on Sunday, team officials said. Boesen said it was still unclear what caused the midfielder’s collapse.
He also said the 29-year-old Eriksen may not have survived had the game not been played at a major soccer tournament with top-class medical equipment at hand.
Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said when he spoke to Eriksen, the Inter Milan midfielder was more concerned about his teammates’ well being than his own.
The Danish players and team staff were being given crisis management assistance as they process the incident. Eriksen fell face-forward to the ground late in the first half and his teammates formed a protective circle around him while the medics gave him treatment.
The game was suspended for about 90 minutes before resuming. Finland won 1-0 after scoring in the second half.
GOLF
MADISON, Wis. — Jerry Kelly successfully defended his title in his hometown American Insurance Championship, closing with a 6-under 66 for a one-stroke victory over Fred Couples and Miguel Angel Jimenez. The 54-year-old Kelly finished at 14-under 202 at University Ridge for his eighth PGA Tour Champions victory.
Couples bogeyed the par-5 18th for a 68. Couples, 61, won the 2017 tournament for the last of his 13 senior titles. Jimenez, the leader after each of the first two rounds, shot a 69. Jim Furyk (68) and Retief Goosen (68) tied for fourth at 12 under.
Castren first Finnish winner in LPGA history
DALY CITY, Calif. — Matilda Castren became the first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history Sunday in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, pulling away on the front-nine at foggy Lake Merced and holding off Min Lee by two strokes.
Castren birdied the first three holes, eagled the par-5 fifth and birdied the par-5 ninth for a front-nine 30.
FOOTBALL
DAVIE, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins and linebacker Jerome Baker have agreed on a three-year, $39 million contract extension, agent Drew Rosenhaus said Sunday. The deal includes $28.4 million in guaranteed money, Rosenhaus said.
Baker has played in all 48 games in his first three seasons with the Dolphins, starting 37 of them. He led the Dolphins in tackles in each of the past two seasons — 126 in 2019, 112 last season — and had a career-best seven sacks in 2020.
AUTO RACING
DETROIT — Pato O’Ward became IndyCar’s first repeat winner of the season by charging through the field Sunday on a final restart to steal the victory away from Josef Newgarden at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park.
O’Ward was fifth on a restart with seven laps remaining, but the 22-year-old from Mexico picked off Graham Rahal in the first turn, then Alex Palou in the next one for two passes in the first two turns. After passing Colton Herta for second, he set his sights on snatching what had seemed to be an easy victory for Newgarden away from the two-time IndyCar champion.
EPPING, N.H. — John Force raced to his second Funny Car victory of the year and record 153rd overall, beating teammate Robert Hight on Sunday in the NHRA New England Nationals.
The 72-year-old Force had a 3.972-second run at 327.51 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro. Billy Torrence won in Top Fuel and Aaron Stanfield in Pro Stock. Torrence beat Mike Salinas with a 3.827 at 324.44, and Stanfield topped Greg Anderson withba 6.576 at 209.88 in a Chevrolet Camaro.
TENNIS
PARIS — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova completed a rare sweep of titles at Roland Garros as she won a third women’s doubles major trophy with fellow Czech teammate Katerina Siniakova on Sunday.
Less than 24 hours after she claimed her maiden singles slam title, Krejcikova became the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to lift both trophies at the clay-court major. Only seven women have completed the titles sweep at Roland Garros. Krejcikova and Siniakova earned a 6-4, 6-2 win over Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Iga Swiatek in Sunday’s final as they converted five of their seven break points.