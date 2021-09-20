Patrick Wisdom set a Chicago Cubs record for homers by a rookie on a day that exemplified his feast-or-famine approach.
Wisdom struck out four times for a second straight day but delivered a towering three-run shot that highlighted the Chicago Cubs’ eighth-inning comeback in a 6-4 victory at Milwaukee on Sunday.
“It’s tough when you have nights like I did last night, and then you see your name in the lineup again hitting fourth,” Wisdom said. “You’re like, ‘Well, they still believe in me. I’ve got to believe in myself.’ It’s kind of like a gut check to say, ‘Hey, let’s go.’ Keep believing. Keep going.”
The Brewers’ ninth-inning rally fell short and the magic number for wrapping up their first NL Central title since 2018 remained at three. Milwaukee clinched its fourth consecutive playoff berth Saturday.
Wisdom has struck out on over 40% of his plate appearances, but he also has 27 homers. That breaks the franchise rookie record formerly held by Kris Bryant, who homered 26 times in 2015.
Milwaukee trailed 6-2 before nearly coming all the way back against Rowan Wick in the ninth. Christian Yelich singled home two runs with a two-out single. Omar Narváez singled and Luis Urías walked to load the bases. The Cubs brought in Michael Rucker, who retired Jace Peterson on a fly to center to earn his first career save.
Cardinals 8, Padres 7 — At St. Louis: San Diego center fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. dropped Nolan Arenado’s bases-loaded popup and heaved the ball home, leading to a five-run first inning as St. Louis completed a three-game sweep and extended its winning streak to eight. Jake Arrieta (5-14) left after six batters and 20 pitches because of a right adductor groin strain. He allowed five runs — four earned — three hits and a walk while getting one out.
Mets 3, Phillies 2 — At New York: Jeff McNeil hit a solo home run to right-center field to break a 2-2 tie and give New York a series win.
Nationals 3, Rockies 0 — At Washington: Juan Soto homered to back Paolo Espino (5-5), who allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings and helped end the Rockies’ rare five-game road winning streak.
Braves 3, Giants 0 — At San Francisco: Eddie Rosario, acquired from Cleveland on July 30, became the second Atlanta player in a month to hit for the cycle. Adam Duvall also homered, his 36th.
Dodgers 8, Reds 5 — At Cincinnati: Clayton Kershaw (10-7) allowed one run and three hits over five sharp innings for his first win since June 27. Gavin Lux and Corey Seager hit two-run homers and Will Smith went deep as the Dodgers won for the eighth time in nine games.
Marlins 6, Pirates 5 (10 innings) — At Miami: Lewin Díaz led off the bottom of the 10th with a two-run homer off Chad Kuhl (5-7), denying the Pirates what would have been their first series sweep this season.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 7, Rangers 2 — At Arlington, Texas: José Abreu capped a five-run fourth inning with a two-run single that tied him with Kansas City’s Salvador Perez for the major league RBIs lead at 113. Yasmani Grandal homered for the second game in a row and Chicago closed on making the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time. The White Sox lead the AL Central by 11 games over second-place Cleveland.
Indians 11, Yankees 1 — At New York: Gerrit Cole stumbled when New York needed an ace-like outing, allowing seven runs over 5 2/3 innings in a costly defeat.
Blue Jays 5, Twins 3 — At Toronto: José Berríos (12-9) allowed three runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings to beat the team that traded him to Toronto on July 30. Bo Bichette homered in a five-run first inning. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and an RBI as the Blue Jays improved to 15-3 in September and at 84-65 moved a season-best 19 games above .500.
Red Sox 8, Orioles 6 — At Boston: Kiké Hernández’s game-tying RBI single caromed off the second-base bag and into shallow center field, sparking a three-run, seventh-inning rally that carried Boston to a three-game sweep and five-game win streak.
Tigers 2, Rays 0 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Wily Peralta (4-3) gave up three hits in seven innings, Eric Haase homered off Shane McClanahan (9-6) and Dustin Garneau went deep against Nick Anderson.
Athletics 3, Angels 2 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 but went winless in consecutive starts on the mound for the first time since June. Yan Gomes’ second-inning home run and Matt Chapman’s drive in the fourth built a 2-0 lead against Ohtani, who is is 9-2 with a 3.28 ERA.
Mariners 7, Royals 1 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Rookie Jarred Kelenic homered, doubled twice and went 5-for-9 with three home runs, two doubles, three walks and seven RBIs in the three-game series.
INTERLEAGUE
Astros 7, Diamondbacks 6 — At Houston: Jose Siri and Chas McCormick hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth off Brandyn Sittinger (0-1) to lift Houston.