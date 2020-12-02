Rocket Watts scored 20 points and Julius Marble had a career-high 12 to help No. 8 Michigan State beat No. 6 Duke 75-69 on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic.
The Spartans (3-0) trailed by 10 early in the game but closed the first half with a 13-4 surge to take a 37-33 lead at halftime. Michigan State maintained control in the second half, leading by as many as 16, with balance on offense to go with aggressive defense and rebounding.
No. 9 Creighton 94, Omaha 67 — At Omaha, Neb.: Christian Bishop scored 18 points to lead six Creighton players in double figures and the Bluejays routed Omaha.
No. 12 Villanova 87, Hartford 53 — At Uncasville, Conn.: Justin Moore led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points and Villanova bounced back from its first loss of the season to rout Hartford.
No. 14 North Carolina 67, Stanford 63 — At Asheville, N.C.: Leaky Black had a big driving basket at the 1:02 mark followed by a clinching free throw with 5.5 seconds left to help North Carolina hold off Stanford in the second semifinal at the relocated Maui Invitational.
No. 15 Virginia 76, St. Francis (Pa.) 51 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Jay Huff scored 13 points and Virginia rebounded from a stunning loss to San Francisco with a victory over St. Francis (Pa.).
No. 17 Texas 66, Indiana 44 — At Asheville, N.C.: Matt Coleman III scored 16 points to help Texas beat Indiana in the semifinals of the relocated Maui Invitational, reaching the tournament’s championship game for the first time.