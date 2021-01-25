Beth Johll (Dubuque Hempstead) — Johll bowled a 269 and a 186 for a 455 series in the Clinton Invitational on Jan. 16 in leading the Mustangs to the team championship. She is the team captain and holds a 190 average and has the fourth-highest single game count in the region.
Mary Kate King (Wahlert) — King scored a game-high 23 points and added three assists and three steals to lead Wahlert to a 60-44 victory over Hempstead on Thursday night. It ended a losing streak of nearly five years against the Golden Eagles’ city rivals.
Jack Misky (Cuba City) — Misky scored a team-high 26 points and added 11 rebounds Friday as the top-ranked Cubans defeated Mineral Point, capping a week that included four wins, including three against the top teams in the SWAL. Misky scored his 1,000th point in Thursday’s win over Fennimore and scored a career-high 30 points in last Saturday’s win over Wisconsin Heights. He and his sister, Elizabeth, are the only brother/sister duo in school history to reach the 1,000-point club.
