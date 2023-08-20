NASCAR Indianapolis Auto Racing
Chase Elliott drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings The Associated Press

Chase Elliott’s best shot at making the NASCAR playoffs appears to be now, at Watkins Glen. And he’s the favorite.

The 2020 Cup Series champion has two wins at the 14-turn road course in upstate New York. He also has seven career victories on NASCAR’s winding tracks, two more than any other active driver.

