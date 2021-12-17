JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— Urban Meyer never fit in the National Football League.
His mottos. His methods. Even his moods seemed to go against what’s considered normal behavior in a league filled with professionals and grown men. He rubbed just about everyone the wrong way: assistants, players and eventually his bosses.
Meyer’s tumultuous tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday because of an accumulation of missteps.
Owner Shad Khan made the move hours after former Jaguars player Josh Lambo told a Florida newspaper Meyer kicked him during practice in August. It was the latest black eye — adding to an already lengthy list of embarrassments — for the three-time national championship-winning college coach who failed miserably to make the transition to the NFL.
Lions TE Hockenson has season-ending surgeryDetroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has had season-ending thumb surgery, according to a person familiar with the situation. Hockenson was on the team’s injury report after not practicing for a second straight day because of a hand injury, an ailment that kept him out of Sunday’s loss at Denver.
He had 61 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns this season. The third-year pro has 160 catches for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Browns QB Keenum positive for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum, who was slotted to start Saturday with Baker Mayfield sidelined after testing positive with COVID-19, has also tested positive for the virus, a person familiar with the situation tells the Associated Press. Keenum’s positive result came after he practiced on Thursday.
Former NFL WR Jackson had stage 2 CTE
TAMPA, Fla. — Researchers diagnosed former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson, who was found dead in a Florida hotel room in February, as suffering from stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
Jackson played 12 seasons with the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring in 2018. Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was 38 when he died.
Michigan State RB Walker entering draft
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State All-America running back Kenneth Walker is skipping the Peach Bowl against Pittsburgh and his senior season to enter the NFL draft.
Walker made the announcement in social media posts on Thursday. Coach Mel Tucker said earlier this week that he was uncertain whether Walker would play for 11th-ranked Spartans against No. 13 Pittsburgh on Dec. 30 in Atlanta.
BASEBALL
D-backs add former Cubs exec McLeod
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks announced more than two dozen changes to their front office staff Thursday, including the addition of veteran baseball operations executive Jason McLeod.
McLeod’s title is Special Assistant to D-backs Executive Vice President & General Manager Mike Hazen. McLeod has 26 years of baseball experience, including the past decade with the Chicago Cubs, where he helped build the 2016 World Series champion roster.
Pirates tab ex-Brewers assistant as hitting coachPITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have hired former Milwaukee assistant Andy Haines as hitting coach. Haines replaces Rick Eckstein, who was fired in August. Haines spent the last three seasons as the hitting coach in Milwaukee before being let go in October.
BASKETBALL
Drake tops Jackson State in OT
DES MOINES — ShanQuan Hemphill scored 17 points as Drake held off Jackson State, 70-65, in overtime on Thursday night. Garrett Sturtz added 14 points, Darnell Brodie had 11 points and Tucker DeVries 10 for the Bulldogs (7-4). The game was tied, 27-27, at halftime.
No. 2 Duke rolls past App State
DURHAM, N.C.— Wendell Moore Jr. scored 21 points as No. 2 Duke pulled away for a 92-67 victory over Appalachian State on Thursday night. Moore made 8 of 11 shots and had five rebounds and six assists.
Pacers hand Pistons 13th straight loss
INDIANAPOLIS — Caris LeVert scored 20 of his 31 points in the first half and the Indiana Pacers sent the Detroit Pistons to their 13th straight loss, 122-113, on Thursday night.
Durant carries Nets past Sixers
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 34 points, making a four-point play with the game tied and 1:46 left, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 114-105, on Thursday night for another short-handed victory.