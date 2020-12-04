POTOSI, Wis. — It has been nine months since the River Ridge and Potosi boys basketball programs have played a high school basketball game, and needless to say, both were excited to kick off the 2020-21 season Thursday night.
The Timberwolves, who narrowly won the Six Rivers West last season over Potosi, used a 13-2 run to start the game to ignite their way to a 64-42 win over the host Chieftains.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both teams have been held from any competition since last March.
“I am just so happy for our kids to finally get a game in,” second-year River Ridge coach Tom Neises said. “Our kids need this, and our community needs this. Every game we can get in is a real blessing.”
The Timberwolves return an experienced roster, including five seniors that saw valuable minutes on last year’s team that advanced to the regional final.
“We lost six seniors that played a lot of basketball for us,” Neises said. “But we have a good group back that saw a lot of time on the court as well.”
The Wolves also have had to work on replacing Cole Crubel, who earned honorable mention all-state honors while averaging 21.1 points per game last season.
“We have guys that have been waiting for their opportunity to shine, and we are excited for them to get that chance,” Neises said.
The Wolves were led by junior Logan Drone with 12 points, while senior Lance Nichols and junior David Nies each added 10.
“We all saw a lot of playing time last season, and that experience really showed tonight,” Drone said. “We have been able to work with the younger guys and try to build that chemistry early on. I think getting to finally play tonight will just give us more confidence moving forward.”
The Wolves jumped out to a 13-2 lead before the Chieftains pulled back to within 13-9 on a pull-up jumper from sophomore Sam Udelhofen.
Udelhofen finished the game with a team-high 16 points, including the final six for the Chieftains in the first half, pulling Potosi within 29-22 at the break.
“We got a little sloppy and turned the ball over too much in the first half,” Neises said. “It was nice to see them clean things up a little better in the second half.”
Nichols hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the second half for the Wolves, who shot 48 percent from the field in the half.
“We knew we needed to get right back out there and take care of the ball better,” Drone said. “Getting out to a quick start is always important and that just sparked us for the rest of the game.”
Sophomore Braden Crubel added nine points for the Wolves, while junior Ian Adrian added eight providing a well-balanced scoring attack for River Ridge.
Freshman Gavin Wunderlin added seven points for the Chieftains, who lost all five starters to graduation.
“Anytime we can come to Potosi and get a win, that’s a big deal,” Neises said. “We know the program that they have and they are going to be a much better team the next time we see them.”