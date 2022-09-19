Washington made its season debut in The Associated Press college football on Sunday at No. 18, and Penn State and Oregon moved into the top 15 after all three had decisive nonconference victories.
A weekend filled with blowouts by highly ranked teams kept the top 10 almost unchanged.
No. 1 Georgia picked up six more first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The Bulldogs are up to 59 first-place votes and 1,569 points.
No. 2 Alabama received three first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one.
No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Southern California all held their spots. The one change in the top 10 was No. 8 Kentucky flip-flopping with No. 9 Oklahoma State. Arkansas stayed at No. 10.
The top 10 teams, most playing overmatched nonconference opponents, won their games Saturday by a combined 521-120.
The shuffling came in the next 10.
No. 11 Tennessee moved up four spots. Penn State jumped eight to No. 14 after routing Auburn on the road. No. 15 Oregon moved up 10 spots after handily defeating BYU, which slipped seven places to No. 19.
Washington beat previously ranked Michigan State 39-28 to earn a ranking for the first time since the 2021 preseason poll. Washington has had two brief stays in the AP Top 25 the last two seasons but has been mostly unranked since the early part of the 2019 season.
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State fired football coach Herm Edwards in his fifth season following an ugly home loss to Eastern Michigan and a lingering NCAA investigation into illegal recruiting practices. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson announced the decision on Sunday, a day after the Sun Devils lost, 30-21, to Eastern Michigan as heavy favorites. Edwards went 46-26 at Arizona State, including 1-2 this season.
LINCOLN, Neb. — A week after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the team’s defensive coordinator is out. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Sunday that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was fired a day after Nebraska gave up 580 yards and 49 points in a lopsided loss to No. 6 Oklahoma.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle missed a second straight game because of a groin injury. The former University of Iowa star was inactive for San Francisco’s game against Seattle after being listed as questionable on the injury report. Kittle also missed the season opener at Chicago after getting hurt in practice earlier that week.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — Joan Hodges, the widow of Hall of Famer and World Series-winning Mets manager Gil Hodges, died following a long illness. The team said she died Saturday, 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. The Mets held a tribute and moment of silence before Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will host the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves at the White House. Biden is getting in the Sept. 26 visit just a few days before the 2022 regular season wraps up and playoffs begin. The Braves beat the Houston Astros in six games last year.
BASKETBALL
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4. Gray went 9 of 13 from the floor, and was named MVP after averaging 18 points over the run.
Riquana Williams added 17 points Kelsey Plum added 16 points for the Aces, Jackie Young had 13 and league MVP A’ja Wilson added 11 points to go with 14 rebounds. It’s the first major pro sports title for a team from Las Vegas.
MOTOR SPORTS
READING, Pa. — It was a dominant start for John Force Racing to open the Countdown to the Championship playoffs, as Top Fuel’s Austin Prock and Funny Car points leader Robert Hight powered to wins on Sunday in front of a capacity crowd at Maple Grove Raceway at the 37th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals.
Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Joey Gladstone (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also picked up wins at the first of six races in the Countdown to the Championship.
BOXING
LAS VEGAS — Canelo Álvarez decisively won his third ring meeting with Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night, earning a unanimous-decision victory in the final bout of their entertaining trilogy.
