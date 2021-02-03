Freshman Jonathan Davis scored a career-high 17 points and No. 19 Wisconsin resumed its usual dominance of Penn State with a 72-56 victory on Tuesday night in Madison, Wis.
Brad Davidson added 13 points for the Badgers (14-5, 8-4 Big Ten), whose 13-game winning streak over the Nittany Lions ended with an 81-17 loss at Penn State on Saturday. Wisconsin hasn’t lost at home to Penn State since 1995 and has won 27 of the last 30 meetings.
Davison made a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, giving Wisconsin a 33-31 lead it never relinquished. The shot was part of an 18-2 spurt that included two other 3s from Davison.
Micah Potter had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Badgers. Myreon Jones scored 14 points and John Harrar added 10 for Penn State (6-8, 3-7).
The Nittany Lions and Badgers played twice in four days because COVID-19 issues forced the postponement of their scheduled Jan. 3 matchup at Penn State.
No. 2 Baylor 83, No. 6 Texas 69 — At Austin, Texas: Davion Mitchell scored 27 points and Baylor used a big run to pull away and remain unbeaten with a victory over Texas.
Mississippi 52, No. 11 Tennessee 50 — At Oxford, Miss.: Devontae Shuler scored 15 points and fueled a second-half rally as Mississippi beat Tennessee, the Rebels’ first win over a ranked team in more than two years.
No. 23 Kansas 74, Kansas State 51 — At Lawrence, Kan.: Christian Braun hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, half of them during an 18-3 charge midway through the second half, and Kansas rolled past Kansas State.
Maryland 61, No. 24 Purdue 60 — At College Park, Md.: Eric Ayala made two free throws with three seconds left, and Maryland scored the final six points to rally past Purdue, ruining the Boilermakers’ season debut in the Top 25.