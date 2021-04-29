Byron Buxton homered on the second pitch from Logan Allen (1-4) and went 5-for-5 to lead the Minnesota Twins to a much-needed 10-2 victory on Wednesday afternoon at Cleveland.
Mitch Garver homered twice and the Twins connected six times to end a four-game skid and win for the second time in 10 games.
Buxton’s AL-leading eighth homer triggered a three-homer barrage in the first off Allen. Buxton added two doubles, two singles and stole a base while pushing his average to .438.
Josh Donaldson and Jorge Polanco homered as the Twins opened a 4-0 lead after 14 pitches.
J.A. Happ (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings.
Red Sox 1, Mets 0 — At New York: Christian Vázquez hit an early RBI double, producing the only run required for Boston to beat Jacob deGrom and the punchless Mets. Nick Pivetta (3-0) and three relievers combined on a two-hitter as the surprising AL East leaders swept a two-game interleague series at Citi Field.
Yankees 7, Orioles 0 — At Baltimore: Domingo Germán won his second straight start, combining with Michael King on a four-hitter for New York.
Rays 2, Athletics 0 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Tyler Glasnow struck out 10 in seven innings for Tampa Bay. Glasnow (3-1) gave up five hits and two walks, dealing the Athletics their third loss in four games after a 13-game winning streak.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Braves 10, Cubs 0 — At Atlanta: Marcell Ozuna homered in a four-run first inning, Huascar Ynoa pitched 5 1/3 strong innings and Atlanta went deep five times. Ynoa added his first career homer in the fourth as Atlanta shut out the Cubs for the second straight night. Chicago has lost five in a row.
Dodgers 8, Reds 0 — At Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw yielded four hits over seven innings, and Justin Turner homered as Los Angeles ended a three-game losing streak. Kershaw (4-2) struck out eight and walked one never allowing Cincinnati to get a runner to third base.
Marlins 6, Brewers 2 — At Milwaukee: Jesús Aguilar homered for the fifth time in six games, a tiebreaking three-run shot off Eric Yardley in the fourth. Zack Godley (0-1) walked five, threw two wild pitches, committed a balk and hit a batter in an eventful Brewers debut. He was charged with four runs, three earned.
INTERLEAGUE
Nationals 8, Blue Jays 2 — At Dunedin, Fla.: Erick Fedde went six strong innings, Josh Harrison hit a three-run homer and Washington beat Toronto in George Springer’s Blue Jays debut.
Royals 9, Pirates 6 — At Pittsburgh: Jorge Soler went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs to lead Kansas City. Andrew Benintendi and Hunter Dozier drove in two apiece for the Royals.