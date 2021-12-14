The NBA postponed the next two games for the Chicago Bulls due the team’s COVID-19 outbreak, which placed 10 players in the league’s health and safety protocols in a two-week period.
The Bulls were set to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and then travel to Toronto to face the Raptors on Thursday. No makeup dates were announced.
Ten Bulls players have landed in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol since Dec. 1. The Bulls haven’t been able to last 48 hours without a new player being yanked into quarantine, with four players entering the protocol this past weekend alone.
In only 13 days, the Bulls had more active players enter the COVID-19 protocol than any other team in the league: Coby White (Dec. 1), Javonte Green (Dec. 3), DeMar DeRozan (Dec. 5), Matt Thomas (Tuesday), Derrick Jones Jr. (Thursday), Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson (Saturday), Zach LaVine and Tony Brown Jr. (Sunday) and Alize Johnson (Monday). Nikola Vucevic also previously spent 11 days in isolation after testing positive Nov. 11.
FOOTBALL
TAMPA, Fla. — Former NFL player Josh Bellamy has been sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining over $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds.
Bellamy, 32, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was sentenced Friday in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Besides serving prison time, Bellamy must also pay restitution.
Bellamy most recently played for the New York Jets, who released him from the reserve/physically unable to play list in September 2020, just days before his arrest.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins now have four players on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list after adding safety Jevon Holland and running back Phillip Lindsay there on Monday.
Those moves come after running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were put on the list last week. The addition of Lindsay meant all three running backs on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster were on the list, obviously not a great development heading into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
Injury leaves Wisconsin’s Wilder out for bowl
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin won’t have safety Collin Wilder for its Las Vegas Bowl matchup with Arizona State.
Wilder said in a video posted by the Wisconsin football team’s Twitter account that he’d suffered a “very serious injury” that would prevent him from playing in the bowl game. The video didn’t specify the nature of Wilder’s injury.
Wilder recorded 32 tackles and three interceptions this season as a sixth-year senior from Katy, Texas. He also had one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said Monday he was uncertain whether All-America running back Kenneth Walker will play for 11th-ranked Spartans against No. 13 Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl.
Walker ran for 1,636 yards, ranking second in FBS, and ranked among the nation’s leaders with 19 touchdowns.
BASEBALL
Former White Sox, Orioles GM dies at age 92
Roland Hemond, whose 70-year career in baseball included three Executive of the Year awards as general manager of the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles, died Sunday night. He was 92. The Arizona Diamondbacks, with whom he spent 19 seasons, announced Hemond’s death Monday.
Hemond was Chicago’s GM from 1970-85 and served in the same role for Baltimore from 1988-95. He won the Sporting News MLB Executive of the Year award in 1972, and then again in 1983 when the White Sox won the AL West.
GYMNASTICS
Victims of sex molester and former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar have reached a $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee and their insurers, bringing to a close five years of legal wrangling.
The settlement was confirmed during a hearing in a federal bankruptcy court in Indianapolis on Monday.
The legal battle followed Nassar’s 2017 conviction that led to a 60-year sentence for possessing child sex-abuse material.
SOCCER
The U.S. Soccer Federation and the union for its women’s national team agreed to a three-month extension of their labor contract through March, a move announced on the same day players filed a brief asking a federal appeals court to reinstate their equal pay claim.
As part of the extension, the sides agreed the federation will stop paying the salaries of national team players in the National Women’s Soccer League.